Why Carroll, Raiders Must Now Adjust Accordingly vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders came out of the Bye Week a refreshed team looking to register another win. Victories have been few and far in between for the Raiders this season, but Las Vegas has a very winnable game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders Must Adjust
It was announced late in the week that Travis Hunter will not take the field for the Jaguars on Saturday, as he works his way back from injury. Hunter is one of the top players on the Jaguars' roster. His ability to play both sides of the ball make him extremely valuable when he is on the field.
“They lose at least one and a half in terms of play time and all that, but they've really been featuring him more on offense lately. But we think he's terrific as a coverage guy, and he's just such a good all-around athlete,” Carroll said.
“I mean, all of the buildup and the hype and the Heisman and all that was warranted, man. He's a great football player. That's significant, I know, for them, but it doesn't change us any in what we're doing. We're playing against their guys anyway, so we don't know how much he was going to play on either side. So, we have to wait that out."
Carroll noted that Hunter's loss will undoubtedly impact the Jaguars' offense, based on what he saw on film recently. Las Vegas may have caught a big break by not having to face Hunter on Sunday.
Still, Las Vegas may have a less clear idea of what to expect. The Raiders' coaching staff must be prepared to make the necessary changes. Their ability to do so will be pivotal for the Raiders on Sunday and beyond.
“I think he had 10 or 11 targets or something last week, so he's a significant part of their thinking, and they run with him, they block with him, they do everything with him down the field and underneath and all that stuff,” Carroll said.
“So, yeah, you lose a guy like that, it changes because the whole plan Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday was to go with him. So, what they do, we don't know. They've got other good players too, though, and so, they can fill their spots that we think. But it's hard to lose a guy like that."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on all things Raiders and Hunter.