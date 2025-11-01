1 Goal for Raiders OC Chip Kelly's Offense Moving Forward
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense must show a new and improved side to themselves over the second half of the season. It is the only way Las Vegas will have an opportunity to turn the season around.
Quest for Balance
The Raiders' offense has yet to establish an identity through the season's first seven games. Their ground game has made progress, but overall, Las Vegas has yet to consistently pass or run the ball well. Las Vegas' offense comes out of the Bye Week aiming to get on track.
As Las Vegas prepares for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chip Kelly noted his goals for the offense over the second half of the season.
"I think it's always important to get anything. I think you can't play one-sided. You can't be one dimensional when you play football. You can't throw it every down; you can't run it every down. You have to be able – if you do it, defenses are too good; if they know this is all this team is going to do is chuck it, well, then, the schemes that these people will bring from a pass rush standpoint and coverage standpoint will be very complicated," Kelly said.
Kelly elaborated on the importance of a balanced offense, but the Raiders must find a way to ensure that translates to the field on game days. The return of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers should give Kelly's offense a much better chance of making that happen.
“So, you've got to be able to not let them home in and say, 'This is all they do on this down.' So, you want to be balanced. If you're balanced, that's a good thing. If you're running the ball more, it probably means you're winning, because that means you're in a four-minute offense, and you're going to run the ball more in a four-minute offense, than you do in a two-minute offense," Kelly said.
"So, if you're ahead at the end of the game, you're going to get more rushes. If you're behind at the end of the game, you're going to get more throws. So, you always want to be on the side of more rushes, because that means you're probably in a four-minute mode, and you're trying to run the clock out."
