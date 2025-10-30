What Chip Kelly Thinks of Raiders' Offense's Sudden Health Resurgence
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was hit hard by injuries from the very beginning, as Brock Bowers was hurt in Week 1. Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson went down shortly after. Coming out of their Bye Week, the Raiders' offense is near full strength.
Q: As you get healthy now, bringing back Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, can you... Coach
Kelly: "We've got a practice this afternoon, then tomorrow, then Saturday, and then it's the same thing. Like we lost Adam Butler in pre-game warm up after they put the 46-man roster in, and I've been there before. I had a player when I was at San Francisco that broke his leg in warmups. And all of a sudden you have three tight ends dressed, what does it do to your goal-line package? What does it do to short yardage package?
Because you can't now put another guy up. So, I've always cautioned when they say, 'Hey, you're getting this guy back.' My wife says, ‘You going to get all these guys back?' And I said, if it's one o'clock and they're standing next to Pete [Carroll] when we're kicking the ball off, then I'm like, 'Yeah, let's go.' That'll be good."
Q: You saw what it looked like in New England when you're healthy, and you're getting close to that hopefully, like you said. You talked about how it changed sometimes how you called plays without them, but how excited would you be?
Coach Kelly: "No, you're right because, I mean, they're both special players and obviously integral for what we're doing, and for our ability to execute. But I also know we have to be mindful of he hasn't played in a while. So, you can't put him in there for 75 snaps and just say, 'Hey, we got him back.'
There's an easing-in process with some guys that have been out for an extended period of time. And a lot of that comes from our sports science department, and we'll consult with those guys. Pete [Carroll] will consult with those guys of, ‘What do you think the adequate rep count is?’ Knock on wood, they're available.
And then what it is and then piecing the game plan together off of that. But it's, obviously, I think that anybody in this league would be excited if Brock [Bowers] was back, and we're excited and I know he is too, because Brock loves football and has worked his tail off. And I think, sometimes when you get an injury, it's hard because your mind is like, 'I'm good, I can go,' but your body's not cooperating with you. So right now, it looks like his body and mind are cooperating, and that's a good thing."
