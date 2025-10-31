The Tall Task the Raiders Face vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 9 opponent gives them the chance to get back on the winning side of things after enjoying the Bye Week. Las Vegas will face an improved Jaguars team that underwent a similar number of changes as the Raiders did this past offseason.
Las Vegas' offense must approach Week 9, and their remaining games this season differently than they did the first seven games.
Raiders' Challenge
The Raiders had one of the top picks in the most recent NFL Draft, but was still too far back in the draft to select the talented Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner has displayed a unique skillset, by playing both offense and defense during his rookie campaign.
Hunter's talent is not a surprise to anyone. Las Vegas' coaching staff has various experiences with Hunter throughout the draft process and elsewhere. Heading into Week 9, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained his history with Hunter.
"Travis [Hunter]is a special player. I got a chance when I was at UCLA to play against him at Colorado, and I think he played every snap on offense and defense in the game and had an interception, was catching balls. He's truly a unicorn when it comes to that. I think his competitive stamina, that's the one thing I always kind of marvel at, because this league is tough and every play counts in this league," Kelly said.
“And if you're running 60 plays on offense, it's taking everything you have to run those 60 plays on offense, and then you flip around and you've got to play defense. Usually, when you're done, you drive down the field and score a touchdown, you get a chance to go sit on the bench and go over what just happened, look at the iPad, talk about what our next operation is going to be, and where we're going to get the ball, and what that's going to look like.
"Well, if you're out on the field, that's difficult. So, I've always kind of marveled at what he can do. I know a lot of people doubt him. I've seen him in person, I don't doubt him. He's a heck of a football player, and it's impressive what he's doing right now."
