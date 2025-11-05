Desperate Raiders Head to Denver With Something to Prove
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) will be flying to Denver this afternoon to take on the Broncos (7-2) for a big AFC West featured on Thursday Night Football.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we provide updates from team headquarters as they prepare to travel to the Rocky Mountains to face AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.
An Identity Crisis in Week Ten
The Raiders have been dominant at times on defense. The same for special teams, albeit without the frequency of the defense; the offense has seen the passing and running games shine at times, but never in the same game—the same juxtaposition for special teams.
To put it nicely, this team is facing an identity crisis.
It is one thing coming out of training camp with questions, but it is not copacetic when you are entering week ten.
I asked Pete Carroll today about that, and as usual, the plain-spoken, sure future Hall of Famer didn’t mince words.
"Well, yeah, we need to against these guys for sure. They're playing great football, and we're going to have to answer in all phases. We have to take care of the football on offense, we're going to have stop them and get off the field on third down, we can't have any issues on special teams and to keep this thing clean to have a chance. And when you're playing a big time team like these guys are, that's how you have to play. And so, we take this as a championship opportunity for us."
Fixing Tackling Issues in a Short Bye Week
The Raiders struggled to tackle, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. In a short week, like the one at hand, fixing that is even more difficult than in a typical week. Something I asked Carroll to address.
"Yeah, it's really hard. You have to use your imagination on all these snaps that we take, which is something that you have to do throughout the offseason. And so, it's not an uncommon theme that you have to picture yourself in the situation and how you would handle it and how you would execute. And so, it comes in handy in a week like this."
Daniel Carlson Back on Track
Daniel Carlson, coming into the season, was lauded as one of the best kickers in the National Football League and one of the game's best human beings. But 2025 on the field has had some issues for a usually sure-footed kicker. When I spoke to Carroll about him moments ago, he agreed that they need him back on track.
"Well, the ball's just got to go through the freaking hoop. We just got to make them. That's all there is to it. There's a couple -- we've been so close, that one kick in this game and one kick in that game, has made a difference. And our season would be somewhat different if we could get him to answer, but unfortunately, we're putting him in long situations at the end of the game, and it's as difficult as it can get. And we really trust in him and believe in him and are counting on him to come through. The ball will go a mile up here in this place in Denver."
Run Game Reality
Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly has a bag of tricks and creativity that secured him the NFL’s title of the highest-paid OC in the game. He hasn’t forgotten how to coach the game, and when you go back and look at the film, especially the Kansas City Chiefs game in which Ashton Jeanty only had one carry in the first quarter, there is more to that than meets the eye.
When you review the film, there were three RPO (Run, Pass Options) in which the Raiders' offensive leader had called, and it was Geno Smith who went with the pass option. That isn’t on Kelly.
If Smith had gone with Jeanty on the ground, that would have been a 5-4 split between passing and running. I have said many times that coaches can call the plays, but players have to execute. I didn’t see that live, but now that I am aware of it, it wouldn’t be fair to Kelly not to point it out.
Either way, this is week ten, or that was week seven.
The Broncos are an elite rushing defense, and this week it would be unfair to expect Kelly to call a heavy Ashton Jeanty play sheet unless the passing game can slow the defense down, opening lanes for the rookie.
The Rule of Five, is Not Contrived
Keep in mind the "Rule of Five." The game is considered over if the Las Vegas Raiders win this key statistical battle. This rule involves sacks and turnovers.
For example, if the Raiders achieve three sacks while allowing two, they have a net score of plus one. If they force four turnovers and allow only one, their score improves to plus three.
In total, a plus-four score for the day would be achieved. The Raiders aim to accomplish a plus-five ratio in every game. On average, teams that attain the Rule of Five win 91 percent of their NFL games.
