Raiders Set to Interview Key Broncos Staffer

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their search for their next head coach. The Raiders will go into their second straight offseason searching for their next head coach to lead this team on the field, and hope they get it right this time.

It was not a good season for the Raiders, and some are calling it the worst season of the franchise's history. And that is a lot for an organization that is well known around the world. Now they hit the reset button again and are looking for the right answer.

The Raiders have put in a requestion and are expected to interview defensive coordinator Vance Joseph from their AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. Joseph is a good defensive coordinator and has one of the best defenses this season in the NFL.

He has led that group for the last few seasons, and they are playing their best football this season. And they helped the Broncos get the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and their team to Super Bowl contenders.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview this week for the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants and Titans head coaching vacancies, per sources. pic.twitter.com/W7Ij89Lu3c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

"Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview this week for the Raiders , Cardinals, Giants, and Titans head coaching vacancies, per sources," said NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

The Raiders are allowed to conduct an interview because the Broncos are not playing on Super Wild Card Weekend and have a bye before they get their playoff run started in the Divisional Round.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"For candidates whose teams have a bye in the wild-card round, their interviews may not take place until the third day after the employer teams’ Week 18 game AND must happen before the end of the wild-card games. (Example: Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator.)," said Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.

Vance Joseph Set to Interview with Raiders

"Joseph, now 53, is riding into this head coaching cycle on the heels of two consecutive seasons as arguably the league’s best defensive coordinator," said Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "Since 2024, the Broncos have led the league in rushing success rate allowed, as well as dropback success rate by opposing quarterbacks. Denver’s EPA per play over that time ranks third behind only the Vikings and Texans."

Oct 8, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos Sean Peyton talks to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph following a first down reception by the New York Jets in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Of the Broncos’ 14 wins this season, all but four featured Joseph’s defense holding an opponent under 20 points. Denver’s offense, which typically gets top billing due to Sean Payton’s reputation and Bo Nix’s star rise, is 18th in net passing yards per attempt and 19th in points per drive."

