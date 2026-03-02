Raiders 2026 Mock Draft 8.0: Silver and Black Strike Gold

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders had a highly successful 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and our NFL Mock Draft 8.0 will certainly project that.

GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak are on the same page about the rebuilding process, and the Raiders will be aggressive in moving up to draft players they highly value who slip because of other teams’ poor drafting.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brandon Yeargan, Spytek’s right-hand man, and the rest of the impressive staff he has assembled worked overtime, and the team's methodical, disciplined approach showed in Indianapolis.

The Raiders are fully cognizant that the more talent they can acquire this season, the two-year rebuild will accelerate, taking more lumps in 2026 and making 2027’s path even clearer.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 7.0 for the 2026 season. It offers trade speculation, but don’t assume how we would project the Raiders to move there.

How Do We Make Our Picks?

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is interviewed by Henderson Review Journal reporter Callie Fin at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The College Sources

Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady and Joe Montana look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.

The NFL Sources

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) greets Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.

The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 1.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 2.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 3.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 4.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 5.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 6.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 7.0

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 8.0

Rd #1 Pick#1: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, QB 6’4” 236#

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.

Rd #2 Pick #33 (Via Trade): Zion Young, Missouri OLB 6’5” 262#

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: He owned the Senior Bowl and keeps impressing every time he steps on any field. He has tremendous bull rush talent and plays violently. He brings the fire, but the first step is not as fast as you would expect. He is a man who wins with bull/power rush. He is a run-stopping monster who, once Rob Leonard gets hold of him and works on the first punch and pass rush repertoire, can be a double-digit sack machine. Transitioning to a 3-4, the Raiders have room for a highly talented guy who needs time to grow into his role. He plays day one and enjoys the process. He is a gem. In two years when the Raiders are competitive, he will be a terrific starter, and an absolute monster.

Rd #2 Pick # 36: Omar Cooper, Indiana, WR 6’ 199# 4.42

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Certainly helped himself, measuring at 6” at the NFL Scouting Combine for sure. The film demonstrates the rare qualities of a WR at his size, showing the toughness that Kubiak covets and the willingness to get down the field to block in the running game with the mindset of a guard or a middle linebacker. Add to it, like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase with the Bengals, Spytek adds a familiar face for his new QB, and despite the size issues, everything else lines up.

Rd #2 Pick #44 (Via Trade): Max Iheanachor, Arizona State, OT 6’5 5/8” 325#

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: This young man brings home the award for one of the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athleticism is impressive, and having come from Nigeria as a teenager, he is still learning the game. A potential All-Pro type player, he is still very raw. While some are talking about him as a potential first-round guy, there is a chance he slips to round two, and the Raiders would nab him. He has to grow, and the Raiders are rebuilding. You don’t need him to plug and play; you can play with him and let him learn. Gave up no sacks in 2025, while still learning, and it is a great situation and fit with Rick (Dennison) there to mentor him.

Rd #3 Pick #67: A.J. Haulcy, LSU, S 6’ 222# 4.52

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt (83) reacts to making a first down against LSU Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Low-risk player who has elite ability to track the ball, who can decimate opponents with a motor that doesn’t stop. Doesn’t have elite speed to cover mistakes, but he can play box S and play the nickel CB role. He goes after the ball whether it is in the air or being carried, and if someone has it, he will punish them because they stole it from him. Has the edge that the Raiders used to be known for physically.

Rd #4 Pick 102: Domonique “Big Citrus” Orange, Iowa State, NT 6’2 ½’ 322#

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Big Citrus showed some terrific athleticism at the NFL Combine, who can play the zero technique with a super-fast first step for his size and a powerful punch. His conditioning for his size is impressive, but at that size, he can’t be expected to perform every down. Once tired, as is common with men of his size, his pad level can rise, but with the Raiders 3-4, he would make a great rotational player at the zero, plugging the A-gap. When in the A-gap, there will be no one else moving through it. Played right at 50-games in college, and loves the game.

Rd #4 Pick 117: Romello Height, Texas Tech, OLB 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: An elite OLB who is skyrocketing up the boards. He can run and jump out of the stadium. As the Raiders transition to a 3-4 system, he is a prototypical attacking OLB who can get after people. Highly impactful pass rush specialist who can improve as a run defender.

Rd #4 Pick #134: Hezekiah Masses, California, CB 6’1” 179# 4.46

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Masses exemplifies this profile. His coverage ability in the passing game and willingness to support the run defense are immediately apparent on film. Masses possesses the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback. His versatility enables him to execute both zone and man coverage schemes effectively. He projects as an immediate special-teams contributor, with the technical fundamentals—hip fluidity, eye discipline, and ball tracking—that enable defensive backs to play physically within NFL officiating standards.

Rd #5 Pick 174: Pat Coogan, Indiana, C 6’5” 311#

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Coogan has shorter arms and can struggle against counter moves. Shorter arms, high football IQ, tremendous athleticism, and familiarity with Mendoza make him an excellent pick to grow with his QB. He isn’t perfect, but you aren’t taking in him in the first round, and Rick (Dennison) can fix what needs to be fixed, and he has the “want to” to fix it. Super coachable and a great fit. Some would call him a reach here (#174), but you need a center, and the fact that he has thousands of reps with your rookie QB makes this a simple choice for John (Spytek).

Rd #6 Pick #180: Max Bredeson, FB, Michigan 6’2” 252#

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan running back Max Bredeson (RB02) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: When you put on the film, you see a young man with an old football soul who will do anything in order to help his football team. He does the nasty, the intangibles, and the things that never appear on a stat sheet, and is a perfect fit in the locker room. A warm and engaging person, on the football field he is nasty, but not dirty.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this NFL MOCK Draft.