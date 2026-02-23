Raiders Mock Draft 7.0: Spytek Goes All-In for Klint Kubiak

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders enter the week of the NFL Scouting Combine in hot pursuit of new talent.

GM John Spytek is going to be aggressive (when it is smart) and won’t pass up young talent that he values to assemble as many weapons for Klint Kubiak to have to start the rebuild immediately.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brandon Yeargan, Spytek’s right-hand man and an eventual NFL GM, is going to be working overtime assembling every morsel of information for the team as well.

The Raiders understand that the more talent they can acquire this season, allows the two year rebuild to fast track the process further, taking more lumps in 2026, and making 2027’s path even more clear.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 7.0 for the 2026 season. It offers trade speculation, but don’t assume how we would project the Raiders to move there.

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.

Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.

The NFL Sources

Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 7.0:

RD 1 #1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.

RD 2 #36: Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) rushes up the field Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts Take: No, the size of a Klint Kubiak prototypical wide receiver, but the film demonstrates the rare qualities of a WR at his size, showing the toughness that Kubiak covets and the willingness to get down the field to block in the running game with the mindset of a guard or a middle linebacker. Add to it, like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase with the Bengals, Spytek adds a familiar face for his new QB, and despite the size issues, everything else lines up.

RD2 #38: (Trade) Gennings Dunker, OL. Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67), center, stands with teammates for the national anthem Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouts Take: This versatile but ferocious offensive lineman can play all of the spots along the OL outside of C, and has the nasty Kubiak craves, along with the versatility and athleticism that Spytek likes as well. For a Raiders offensive line that already has some young talent along an improving line, he is a fit because he can fit a myriad of places to solidify an open spot, while providing versatility for other emerging players.

RD 3 #67: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: An elite attacking defensive tackle who dominates the line of scrimmage with exceptional penetration ability. Standing 6'5" and weighing 330 pounds with 35" arms and 11" hands, he commands double-teams and controls the interior trenches. His relentless, attack-first mentality mirrors that of Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby, consistently disrupting offensive game plans.

RD 4 #124: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) warms up before the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Dani Dennis-Sutton possesses the prototypical physical profile for an NFL defensive end. Standing 6'5" and weighing 271 pounds, with exceptional arm length. The tape doesn’t deceive you when you notice his ability to defend the run and get after the quarterback.

RD 4 #134: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: This Alabama linebacker possesses exceptional athleticism for the position, demonstrating fluid hips, flexibility, and advanced field vision. At 225 pounds, he needs to add mass, though his frame and professional approach suggest he will reach an NFL playing weight. He consistently makes plays at the line of scrimmage, and while his development remains incomplete—accounting for his fourth-round projection—his work ethic positions him to master NFL coverage responsibilities. Evaluators attribute his limited coverage production to Alabama’s defensive scheme rather than any deficiency in his skill set.

RD 5 #174: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Scouts Take: Fifth-round selections represent developmental prospects with significant upside potential, and Masses exemplifies this profile. His coverage ability in the passing game and willingness to support the run defense are immediately apparent on film. At 6’1” and 189 pounds, Masses possesses the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback. His versatility enables him to execute both zone and man coverage schemes effectively. He projects as an immediate special-teams contributor, with the technical fundamentals—hip fluidity, eye discipline, and ball tracking—that enable defensive backs to play physically within NFL officiating standards.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this NFL MOCK Draft.