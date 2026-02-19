Raiders News: Kubiak’s Plans, Coaching Staff Picks & Fernando Mendoza Draft Talk
In this story:
In the midst of new head coach Klint Kubiak, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady reinventing the Las Vegas Raiders, there is so much going on.
It is a new day in Raider Nation, and that fresh sense of hope and expectancy must be tempered with a real, genuine sense of patience as the rebuilding will not come overnight with a staff full of capable, albeit inexperienced coordinators, head coach, and of course, the presumed new QB in rookie Fernando Mendoza.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we break down the entirety of what is happening with the Silver and Black by answering a multiplicity of your questions.
Watch the Entire Podcast Below:
What to Expect?
- While not getting into Maxx Crosby's situation in any detail, if a trade were to happen, what would that timeline look like?
- What about Derek Carr? Do we think he plays in 2026, and what about doing so for the Raiders?
- What do we think of Andrew Janocko as the OC, and what impact could that have on QB Aidan O’Connell?
- How do I think the Las Vegas Raiders will attack the offensive line in NFL Free Agency, and subsequently the NFL Draft?
- What do we think of how the Raiders have handled the NFL salary cap in the last two seasons?
- Would it behoove Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza to throw the football at the NFL Combine?
- Would former Raiders OL Richie Incognito be a good NFL offensive line coach?
- Rob Leonard earned the right to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he wasn’t hired to appease Maxx Crosby, but did the Raiders GM John Spytek force him on Klint Kubiak?
- Is there any truth to the absurd rumors that Brock Bowers wants out of Las Vegas? The use of the word “absurd” should tell you our thoughts.
- What is the timeline of our deep-dive article into the tenure of Pete Carroll, and when will one come on the time of Patrick Graham, the former defensive coordinator?
- A straight discussion on the young, albeit talented, Raiders offensive linemen?
All of this and much more, so don’t miss it.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this NFL MOCK Draft.
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter