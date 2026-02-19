Raiders News: Kubiak’s Plans, Coaching Staff Picks & Fernando Mendoza Draft Talk

In the midst of new head coach Klint Kubiak, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady reinventing the Las Vegas Raiders, there is so much going on.

It is a new day in Raider Nation, and that fresh sense of hope and expectancy must be tempered with a real, genuine sense of patience as the rebuilding will not come overnight with a staff full of capable, albeit inexperienced coordinators, head coach, and of course, the presumed new QB in rookie Fernando Mendoza.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we break down the entirety of what is happening with the Silver and Black by answering a multiplicity of your questions.

Watch the Entire Podcast Below:

What to Expect?

While not getting into Maxx Crosby's situation in any detail, if a trade were to happen, what would that timeline look like?

What about Derek Carr? Do we think he plays in 2026, and what about doing so for the Raiders?

What do we think of Andrew Janocko as the OC, and what impact could that have on QB Aidan O’Connell?

How do I think the Las Vegas Raiders will attack the offensive line in NFL Free Agency, and subsequently the NFL Draft?

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What do we think of how the Raiders have handled the NFL salary cap in the last two seasons?

Would it behoove Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza to throw the football at the NFL Combine?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Would former Raiders OL Richie Incognito be a good NFL offensive line coach?

Rob Leonard earned the right to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he wasn’t hired to appease Maxx Crosby, but did the Raiders GM John Spytek force him on Klint Kubiak?

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Is there any truth to the absurd rumors that Brock Bowers wants out of Las Vegas? The use of the word “absurd” should tell you our thoughts.

What is the timeline of our deep-dive article into the tenure of Pete Carroll, and when will one come on the time of Patrick Graham, the former defensive coordinator?

Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham, and Coach Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A straight discussion on the young, albeit talented, Raiders offensive linemen?

All of this and much more, so don’t miss it.

