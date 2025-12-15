How Top of Draft Order Could Impact Raiders' QB Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to end up with a top draft pick in next year's 2026 NFL Draft. We just do not know where they will end up. That makes a huge difference. The Raiders are lined up for the second overall pick right now.

With three games left and these bottom teams having the same record, the draft order could change a lot if a team does something no one expects. For the Raiders, there is a way that they end up with the first overall pick. That is losing their remaining three games.

The Raiders will be looking for their next franchise quarterback in the 2026 Draft. That is something they have not addressed in a long time. In 2026, it is going to be the time to do that. The Raiders have been on the outside of the top few selections over the last few drafts. The quarterbacks they were looking at were all taken before their pick was up. Heading into the next draft, that all could change. The Raiders could be in control and at the top no matter what.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang of FOX Sports, he has another team trading ahead of the Raiders and taking a quarterback. Is it possible that the Raiders will miss out on the quarterback they want?

1. New York Jets (from Giants, 2-11): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Jets traded their two best players — cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams – to kick-start a roster rebuild midway through this season. Now, the club has two first-round picks in 2026 and three more in 2027, giving general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn the draft capital to do whatever they want.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sure, the club could opt to wait until 2027 to draft a quarterback — as next year’s class appears richer than this one — but with no guarantee that either will have a job if the Jets fail to get off the ground next season, a more aggressive and immediate strategy seems likelier.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11): Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

It isn’t fair to pin all the Raiders’ struggles this season on Geno Smith, but clearly the club was expecting more than him leading the NFL in both interceptions thrown (14 in 13 games) and sacks taken (49). Signed through 2027, the 35-year-old Smith’s greatest contribution next year for the Raiders might be as a mentor for another young quarterback.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore is no guarantee to enter this draft. He doesn't turn 21 until May and would be giving up millions in NIL revenue at Oregon, but his ability to thread the needle on deep sideline throws screams future NFL star. There are other, safer prospects in this class, but nothing about the Raiders (or their city) suggests taking the conventional approach.

