Why Dan Orlovsky Believe Raiders Should Pursue This Elite QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have been looking for their quarterback of the future over the last few seasons.

Whoever they have brought in has not worked out for them for many reasons. The Raiders will likely be searching for a new starting quarterback next season, once again.

And it comes as no surprise after the season this team is having in 2025. Change is coming, and it is sooner than many have thought it would.

The organization has to look at everything from top to bottom, but when it comes to the field, there is no position more important than the quarterback position.

The franchise will have options when it comes to choosing its next quarterback. The Raiders right now are in line to have a top 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And if this team does not win any of the remaining four games of the season, they will have the first overall pick.

The one thing they have to do is sit down and talk about what type of team they want to be going into the offseason and next season. Come up with a good plan for how they will start it up again and what quarterback they are looking for. That is important because this season, it has felt like the new regime and the front office were not aligned on what they wanted to do. We know that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will have his hands all over this quarterback search once again.

Raiders Going After a Star QB?

The Raiders could go in a whole different direction and bring in one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. That is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"It would shock me if three teams were not on the phone today after what he said yesterday, figuring out how do we make him part of your football team," said NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky on Unsportsmanlike about Joe Burrow. Now, three months from now, six months from now, a year from now. Obviously, it is in a bad place with that organization. It is not surprising. But I will be very surprised if he chooses not to play football.

"I have three teams in mind, the Jets, the Raiders, Steelers. Those will be the three; if I were those three organizations, I would have a brainstorming meeting now. We are figuring out a way to propose a way to get Joe Burrow. And I do not care what it takes."

