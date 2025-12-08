Raiders Have Clear Path for This QB in 2026 Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another loss in Week 14, and with other results that happened across the NFL this past Sunday, the Silver and Black moved up in the 2026 NFL Draft board.

This will be the second season in a row that the Raiders will finish with a top pick in the draft the following year. For them, there is now a path through where they could get the first overall pick.

Right now, the Raiders have the second overall pick and are tied with the same record as the New York Giants. The Giants are ahead of the Raiders because of the strength of schedule. This is where the path opens for the Silver and Black.

If the Raiders lose the remaining four games of their schedule, they will end up with the first overall pick. Because in Week 17, they play the Giants, and that will likely be the game for the first overall pick. A lot of people will have their eyes on that game.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Raiders Have Clear Path for Next Franchise Quarterback

The biggest need for the Raiders is at the quarterback position. They do not have a plan at the most important position in the NFL right now. It has not worked out this season with veteran quarterback Geno Smith, and the Raiders should be looking at drafting one in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The clear frontrunner coming out of College Football is quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of the University of Indiana. With the first overall pick the Raiders will be in line to take him.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Mendoza is the man of the hour in college football after leading Indiana to the Big Ten title over Ohio State and claiming the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff," said of Dan Graziano ESPN. "He has been impressing scouts all season, and while it's still too early to have any idea how the draft will shake out, there's a chance he emerges as the preferred option among the QB-needy teams at the top of the draft."

"A lackluster loss to the Broncos on Sunday has the Raiders at 2-11, tied with the Titans and the Giants for the worst record in the league. We presume the Titans and Giants will not be in the market for quarterbacks in the 2026 draft after selecting their current starters in April."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to snap the play Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, why not? The Geno Smith experiment obviously hasn't gone as planned, and it's entirely possible the Raiders will have another new head coach again in 2026 as they embark upon yet another rebuilding project."

"Smith got injured Sunday amid a miserable season, and while he's under contract for next year and guaranteed $18.5 million, the Raiders could well decide to move on from Smith or relegate him to a backup role, especially if they're in position to draft a rookie they believe could be their franchise guy.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the MVP trophy on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, after winning the Big Ten football championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

