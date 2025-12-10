If Pete Carroll Is Gone, Mark Davis Could Make This Classic Al Davis Move
HENDERSON, Nev.—In the midst of a disastrous season, following over two decades of at best a mediocre performance, the Las Vegas Raiders may be heading for another offseason of significant changes.
While we aren't advocating for Pete Carroll to lose his job, the NFL scuttlebutt, often fueled by leaks from inside the building, clearly suggests that he is on the hot seat.
If billionaire Mark Davis decides to pay another person, yet again, millions of dollars not to work for him, what would Al do?
It is no secret that the Raiders' most significant success came under Mark's father, the legend. If Davis wants to shake up the NFL and his team, there is one move, and only one, that would instantaneously bring back the aura of his father and the swagger back to the Raider Nation.
This one move would be a dose of Viagra to the soul of the Raider Nation, restoring the swagger, the luster, and the pride and passion of his increasingly apathetic fan base.
Hire Jon Gruden
I said it. Hire Chucky.
It is no secret that when the coach was let go after a scandal involving leaked emails (of which he has apologized), Jon Gruden's second tenure as the head coach of the Silver and Black had turned a corner.
Davis hasn't held back his thoughts on it. He has said of the exit of Gruden, "Back in 2018, with Jon Gruden, he was somebody I brought in and expected to really be that person on the football side that would bring stability to the organization. He had a 10-year contract and all that, and his head was chopped off. We were put in a really bad position as an organization."
"His head was chooped off."
The Al Davis Raiders haven't been that in a long time. The single greatest fan base in all of professional sports craves that identity. They embrace it. They are it. This move would be like his father, Al, and essentially be a big statement to the National Football League.
The idea of Gruden returning and getting to select his new quarterback to lead the franchise for the next 15 years would be epic. Al would be proud.
But like a night informercial, I'm not done.
But Wait, There's More
Gruden, if he decided he didn't want to retain Geno Smith, could make another move.
He could reach out to the retired Derek Carr and inquire about his health. Carr has never wavered about his love for the Silver and Black and his admiration for Gruden.
Gruden could ask the all-time Raiders (passing leader) QB if he would sign a one or two-year deal to come back and groom a rookie like Fernando Mendoza.
Love or hate Carr (I love the guy), who better to teach and mentor a young QB than the franchise's all-time passing leader, and one of the nicest people to ever play in the NFL?
It wouldn't be a Brett Favre vs Aaron Rodgers icy relationship. Carr's calling is more than just the game. His calling in life is to lead. It is centered squarely on the most important thing in his life, his faith.
Mendoza shares that passion. It would be a perfect match.
For Gruden, Mendoza, Mark, the memory of Al, and Raider Nation.
Who wouldn't like it?
Roger Goodell and the NFL.
A perfect Al Davis move.
