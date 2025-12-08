The One-And-Done Conundrum Facing Raiders, Pete Carroll

The hot seat is boiling up for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll each week the Raiders draw closer to the end of their season. If you ask many around the Raiders and especially Raider Nation, the season has been over for this team several weeks ago.

For the Silver and Black, it was supposed to be a season that saw the Raiders be a better team under a veteran head coach like Carroll. The culture was supposed to be changing this season, but it has been far from any of that.

Instead, the franchise has taken several steps back this season. With all the changes the Raiders made last offseason with bringing in a new regime and a new quarterback, along with a new offensive coordinator as well, none of it went as planned. Carroll has not gotten this team to be competitive. He has fired two coordinators, something he has never done in his career in a season before, and his quarterback choice, Geno Smith, has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Carroll on the Verge of Being Latest One and Done Raiders Coach

The Raiders are not showing any improvement, and you could point to a lot of different things why this team has not been good. The offensive line has not been good at run blocking and protecting the quarterback. The quarterback is turning the ball over. The Raiders are a young team, and they are building. The defense has a lot of moving pieces, and they went with a group that did not have a lot of chemistry coming into the season.

At the end of the day, it comes down to the head coach, and Pete Carroll has not shown he is the right man for the job. We have seen the Raiders run through this cycle before. The Raiders are just coming off a one-and-done head coach just one season ago, when they fired Antonio Pierce after he could not get the Raiders going after one season. And before that, the Silver and Black moved off Josh McDaniels after just a season and a half.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll (right) talks with owner Mark Davis against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carroll could be the latest firing of the Raiders' owner, Mark Davis . It has been a complete mess. It is going to be hard to disregard what has taken place this season. That should go a long way when they finally decide if they are going to bring Carroll back or not.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Pete Carroll being on the hot seat.