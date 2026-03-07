Raiders Begin Offensive Line Overhaul

The Las Vegas Raiders roster in 2025 was one of the worst in the NFL, which explains how they were only able to win three games and secure the number one overall pick. They had plenty of holes in their roster.

It didn't help that Pete Carroll and John Spytek seemed to be at odds with one another over which direction the roster should take. Spytek drafted young players who addressed their needs, but Carroll signed veterans who took opportunities from those players. How has Klint Kubiak begun to undo the decisions the last regime made?

Making the Correct Decisions

We have released G Alex Cappa. pic.twitter.com/Qimgu45d0o — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 6, 2026

Kubiak and the Raiders front office have made plenty of encouraging decisions to kick off the offseason, and this may be one of the biggest ones. Alex Cappa was released by the Cincinnati Bengals after having one of the worst individual seasons from any offensive lineman in 2024.

The thought process behind bringing him in after a terrible season was his ties to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady was just brought in and consulted with in their free agent search, and Cappa was blocking for him when he won his Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. Carroll and Spytek both signed off on this decision, and it ended up costing them big time.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) and guard Alex Cappa (65) celebrates tight end Brock Bowers (not pictured) touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Raiders had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, which significantly fueled their putrid offense. The worst part is that Cappa wasn't even good enough to star for them. He began the season as their starter, but his minutes dwindled as their forgettable 2025 season marched on.

Another adverse side effect of this signing was him taking away opportunities from a player who could've actually helped their offensive line, Jackson Powers-Johnson. It was a terrible decision to sign him and expect him to contribute to their success, but at least Raider Nation can breathe easier knowing that it's over now.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cappa won't be around to see Fernando Mendoza's rookie season, and that's something they have to feel grateful for. Another thing they have to feel grateful for is that now his contract is off the books, which saves them $5 million in cap space.