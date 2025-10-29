Raiders’ Youth Movement Might Be Closer Than You Think
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to enter the second half of the season. The Silver and Black will be looking for different results than they had in the first half of the season. They are going to look to get things going in the right direction, starting this week back at home in Allegiant Stadium. It is going to give them another opportunity to show something else than a poor product on the field for the home fans.
The Raiders are coming off their bye week, and they had time to make adjustments to what did not go right in the first part of the season. We are going to see how much this coaching staff, led by head coach Pete Carroll, could do with having an extra week to prepare for this week. It is going to be interesting to see if there are any changes to the starting lineups on both sides of the ball, or if the Raiders go with the same group of guys they have been rolling with this season.
Younger Players?
The one thing we are going to keep an eye out for is if Carroll goes more into the youth movement. If the Raiders are counting on dropping games, he has to consider it. It will give the youth players of the Raiders important, meaningful snaps that they would not usually get. That could play a factor in the future for this team as they are transitioning to a team that is trading to build from the ground up.
"The more plays that we can log with the new guys, Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], we can show them the things that they need to improve on and the things that they're not quite as sharp on. It helps them," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"And there's some pain in that too. There's some pain in there that we have to undergo. But it's how you do it. By the time you get to the middle of the season, these guys should have things really cleaned up, and they should be ready to go and we can count on them and they can come through and not be error repeaters, you know? And that's what we're working hard at."
