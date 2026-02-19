Most Important Keys for Raiders in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have a wealth of resources ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

John Spytek and company have double-digit selections in April. For a team beginning a rebuild, this draft is a strong start toward building the organization's foundation.

The Raiders have not been the most successful drafting team in recent years, even though they have come away from the draft with star players. This regime must find quality starters and consistently hit on picks to improve the roster.

Spytek enters his second draft as the team’s general manager, hoping to identify talent the new coaching staff can develop into positive contributors. How can he do that? Let’s offer three pieces of advice for the Raiders as they approach the NFL Draft.

Prioritizing the trenches

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders went trench-heavy in last year’s draft, selecting four offensive and defensive linemen. Las Vegas did not see much production from those four players (Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant , Tonka Hemingway, and JJ Pegues), but that should not stop them from seeking linemen on both sides of the ball. The best teams build through the trenches, and that’s what the Raiders should do.

There may not be a Penei Sewell or Aaron Donald-type lineman in this class on either side of the ball, but there are plenty of quality trench players the Raiders should pay attention to closely. Controlling the line of scrimmage is key to this team’s future success.

Adding at least one linebacker

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s not a prime defensive position anymore, but the Raiders should add some young talent to their linebacker room. Devin White and Elandon Roberts are both free agents, and the Raiders missed having Robert Spillane in the middle of their defense last season. Finding linebackers who can diagnose run plays and be above-average in coverage should be a priority.

A player like CJ Allen from Georgia or Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas would be a major addition to the Raiders’ linebacking corps. The team must improve on defense, and finding good linebackers certainly helps.

Listening to trade offers

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek should be open to whatever offers come his way in this draft. The Raiders already have 10 picks, but moving down from certain spots (not the No. 1 overall pick) wouldn’t be a bad idea. Spytek and the Raiders could acquire future assets, positioning the team for long-term success.

Whether it’s trading draft picks or active players, the Raiders should be open to speaking with other teams about making trades and exploring all options to improve the roster now and into the future.

