Raiders Claim New Defensive Lineman From Waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Houston to face a great Texans team that has the best defense in the whole NFL. The Raiders are looking for a huge upset and are looking to put an end to their losing streak.

It is going to be a hard one because of where the Raiders stand going into this game, and the Texans have all the momentum going in their favor. The Raiders will be on the road for this one, and the road has not been kind to the Silver and Black all season long. We will see if that changes.

Before we get to Sunday, the Raiders made another roster move. The Raiders claimed defensive tackle Brodric Martin off waivers on Friday.

Right now, the Raiders have been trying to figure it out in the interior of the defensive line. Martin could potentially give the Raiders another option at that position and see how he does.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Make Move at Defensive Line

Raiders Claim DT Brodric Martin Via Waivers

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed DT Brodric Martin via waivers, the club announced Friday.

Martin joins the Raiders after spending Weeks 10-15 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in one game. Before his time in Pittsburgh, Martin was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the first 10 weeks of the season.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) speaks to media members after practice during OTAs at Detroit Lions headquarters and training facility in Allen Park on Thursday, May 30, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-5, 330-pound defensive tackle initially entered the league in 2023 as a third-round draft pick (96th overall) by the Detroit Lions. Martin played in five games (one start) over his first two seasons with the Lions (2023-24) as a reserve defensive lineman, recording four total tackles.

Martin, a Tuscaloosa, Ala., native played five seasons in college, beginning his collegiate career at the University of North Alabama before transferring to Western Kentucky for his final two seasons where he earned a Conference USA Honorable Mention and an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived DE Jahfari Harvey.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin (99) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have been thin all season with their depth, and this goes to show what type of depth they have on the defensive line. The Raiders are looking to stop the run and get after the quarterback better in these last three games. One of the few areas the Raiders could take advantage of against the Texans is their offense. It has not all been good, but the Raiders still have to show that they can bring down their quarterback.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this move.