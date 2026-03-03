Raiders Fans Rejoice: The Fullback is Making a Comeback

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a new step offensively under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in his lone season as the offensive coordinator. He was previously the OC of the New Orleans Saints, where he worked with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Now, Kubiak will look to bring his offensive expertise to the Silver and Black, who desperately need a vision on that side of the ball. Kubiak has been clear on what he wants this Raiders offense to look like.

That includes a wrinkle that not many teams have in their offenses: a fullback.

The fullback is back

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak used a two-back system in Seattle, as Kenneth Walker III took the bulk of the carries, while Zach Charbonnet did the short-yardage work. Charbonnet isn’t a fullback, but we should see a similar system in Las Vegas, as Kubiak wants to alleviate the pressure on Ashton Jeanty .

According to Pro Football Focus, only 10 teams utilized a fullback last season, Seattle among them. Robbie Ouzts took 213 snaps and helped the Seahawks have one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts (40) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Another team that used a fullback heavily last season was the San Francisco 49ers, as Kyle Juszczyk has been a staple of Kyle Shanahan’s offenses over the years. Kubiak coached under Shanahan, so it makes sense that he would want to incorporate a fullback into his own offense.

Fullbacks do the dirty work for NFL run games, springing important blocks and helping clear the way for running backs down the field. They used to be a prominent feature of a run-heavy league philosophy, but the NFL has shifted away from them in a pass-heavy game.

Aug 12, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, it looks like the fullback is making a comeback. The Raiders are high on Michigan’s Max Bredeson and Oklahoma’s Jaren Kanak, and it would not be surprising to see either of those players selected by Las Vegas at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As NFL offenses struggle to adapt to two-high safety looks, the league may be moving back towards a run-first philosophy. Kubiak and the Raiders can be at the forefront of it if they hold firm on incorporating a fullback into their offense.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jaren Kanak (12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders want to be a tough football team, and that can start by dominating teams on the ground. Having a fullback will help them do that, and Raider Nation will love the fact that smash-mouth football is returning to the Silver and Black.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the fullback making a return.