1 Call Brady, Spytek, Raiders Must Take Before Drafting Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing the end of their search for a head coach, solidifying arguably the offseason's top priority. Next, they must select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, before they can do so, they must consider all the factors.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes the Raiders will receive interest for the No. 1 pick. Las Vegas desperately needs a quarterback. The Raiders also have more holes on their roster than a quarterback can compensate for. This makes for another critical decision for the front office.

Raiders' Decisions

Las Vegas could receive a hefty offer, as this is widely considered a one-QB draft. As much as the Raiders may be set on drafting Mendoza, as they should be, they also owe it to themselves to consider any and all reasonable offers for the pick, which would likely include a future first round pick.

Selecting Mendoza is the easy, most logical pick. They have needed a quarterback for several seasons. The Raiders are 21-47 since 2022, mainly due to poor play and quarterback instability. Still, the lack of talent elsewhere on the roster has undoubtedly been a factor.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think the Jets would effort with all the picks that they have accumulated to try and see if they could pry that pick away from the [Las Vegas] Raiders. The buzz down here amongst all the teams is that there is no chance that the Raiders would trade off of that pick,” Jeremiah said.

"I mean, this is just kind of the buzz down here. I’m not saying the Jets would trade all of their picks that they have accumulated, but they’re this close to being able to get a guy that they would try and make an effort to do that, but it would be a moot point because [the Raiders] are not going to move off of it. The Raiders seem to be pretty in love with Fernando Mendoza."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic believes the Jets will make the call but also doubts whether or not a deal would actually be made. The Jets hold the second pick in the draft. They would have the best chance of making the trade, as it would be more affordable for them than for any other team.

“I don’t see it happening. I do think they make the call, and they probably already have and will continue to do so. They will offer the kitchen sink and everything, and your mother. You are not going to end up with Fernando Mendoza unless something shocking happens,” Rosenblatt said.

