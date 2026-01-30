What Early Challenges Future Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza May Face

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the best pick in the draft, and that is the No. 1 overall pick. It is the best pick because it is at the top and it is what kicks off the draft. But it also comes with huge responsibility, because you have to make sure you pick the right player. After all, you do not want to miss that pick.

The Raiders have that pick, and their biggest need this offseason when it comes to the roster is a quarterback. The Raiders have their shot to take their future quarterback.

The Raiders are locked in on Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is the clear No. 1 overall pick, and now it is up to the Raiders if they want to take him.

That is the quarterback who could change everything for a franchise that has not had success in the last two decades. Mendoza brings a lot to any team because of how he handles the position both on and off the field. The Raiders would love to have Mendoza under center and handling the offense.

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Not only do the Raiders have Mendoza at the top of their draft board, but every NFL Mock Draft that is coming out has the Raiders taking him. The experts are saying the same thing. They fully expect the Raiders to take Mendoza, and he is the next quarterback for the Silver and Black.

Mendoza is the pick for the Raiders, and the Raiders need to make sure they add more pieces around Mendoza to give him the best opportunity to be successful in the National Football League.

Rich Gannon on Learning Curve coming into the NFL

"It is a huge learning curve. I think part of it is just learning, even from a communication standpoint," said former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon.

"In college, you know, a lot of the time, they do not even call plays. It is a code word for the play, and they do not even have a cadence; they are clapping their hands. The NFL is completely different. There is a lot of terminology, there is verbiage, there are systems of football understanding NFL defenses."

Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former quarterback Rich Gannon speaks on Sirius XM on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

"In the NFL, every week, it is a new world. You are facing the best coaches, the best coordinators, the best players, the best pass rushers. I mean, every team has guys that can really disrupt the game plan."

