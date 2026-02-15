1 Crucial Position Coach Kubiak Should Bring to Raiders

Klint Kubiak is in the process of putting together his Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff.

Kubiak was a young, exciting offensive hire for the Raiders, as fans hope he can be the next hot-shot offensive mind to quickly turn around a franchise that desperately needs direction.

He has already brought on veteran coach Mike McCoy as an assistant. McCoy has spent multiple years as a head coach and offensive coordinator in the NFL, and should be an important voice as Kubiak navigates life in the boss’s chair.

Kubiak could improve an important position group for the Silver and Black and make the team competitive in year one with a simple move: hiring offensive line coach John Benton away from the Seattle Seahawks.

Why the Raiders should hire John Benton

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Benton has more than 30 years of coaching experience, spending the last two with Kubiak in Seattle and with the New Orleans Saints. He has an impressive track record of putting together high-quality offensive lines, including one that just won the Super Bowl.

If Kubaik wants to bring Benton to Las Vegas, giving him a title promotion and a pay raise would be a good start. Allowing him to serve as the run game coordinator and OL coach would be a stronger argument, as Benton has a reputation for building strong rushing attacks.

The Raiders have talented individual offensive linemen, but the previous coaching staff did not know how to get them to play together as a unit. Benton could get the most out of each lineman and teach them how to play as one.

Players like Jackson Powers-Johnson , DJ Glaze, Caleb Rogers, and Charles Grant would benefit most from Benton's potential addition to the Raiders, as he could help develop them into quality starters.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) blocks against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Raiders’ OL is not far off from being at least an above-average group. There are also impressive veterans like Kolton Miller and Jordan Meredith, and the team could opt to sign additional offensive linemen in free agency or select them in the 2026 NFL Draft, given the importance of depth.

Benton got the most out of players like center Jalen Sundell, who was an undrafted rookie last year but became the team’s starter this year, playing at a high level en route to a Lombardi Trophy. Imagine what Benton could do for Powers-Johnson, that considered.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak has a long way to go before his Raiders coaching staff is finalized, but hiring Benton would be a home-run addition for a team that desperately must improve up front.

