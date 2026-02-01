Expert Explains Why Mendoza, Kubiak Are a Perfect Match

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things in order for the upcoming season. The offseason for the Raiders has been all about finding their next head coach. That has been the buzz around this franchise since the last game of last season.

The Raiders' search is the second one they have done in the last two offseasons. The big emphasis this offseason for the Raiders organization is that the next head coach will be here for the long haul and rebuild with the Raiders for many years.

The Raiders have likely found their head coach for the future. That is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak . The Raiders regime met with Kubiak in Seattle on Saturday, and the meeting went well for both sides. Kubiak is the man for the job.

The thing is that no official deal can be signed because Kubiak is getting ready to call plays for the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX next week. After that game, the Raiders could make it official and bring in Kubiak as the next franchise head coach.

Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza pairing

"Signs point toward the Las Vegas Raiders making Klint Kubiak the franchise’s next head coach, a source tells The Athletic," said Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

"Kubiak met with the Raiders and Cardinals yesterday. Any move would become official after Super Bowl LX. But Las Vegas has zeroed in on Seattle’s OC."

That is one side of the equation for the Silver and Black. Now with Kubiak, the team could move forward and find its next franchise quarterback. Kubiak will likely be paired with quarterback Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University.

Mendoza is projected to be taken by the Raiders with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. This pairing is one that the Raiders have been waiting for. Now, the Raiders are getting the head coaching and quarterback position right.

"Love the fit for Fernando Mendoza in Kubiak's offense," said NFL Analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic.



"A few adjustments on the OL, add another WR to the mix this offseason and the LVR offense will be incredibly improved from 2025."

Kubiak will be able to build Mendoza for years to come. That is the pairing that will move this team forward for years to come. But the most important thing about all this is that the Raiders are align with the head coach, their future quarterback, and the whole regime in the front office.

