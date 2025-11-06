1 Player the Raiders Need to Rise to the Occasion
It is time for the Las Vegas Raiders to get as many of their younger players on the field as possible.
What to Do with Bech?
The Raiders drafted Bech to be much more a part of the offense than he has been so far this season. Las Vegas' coaching staff likely have their reasons for Bech's delayed development, but they must take the training wheels off Bech with Jakobi Meyer no longer on the roster.
Heading into Week 10, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Bech.
“I think Jack [Bech] is his own player. I think he's a young guy who's still developing into who he's going to be in the NFL. And again, Jakobi [Meyers] is special in his own right, but I think Jack is a completely different player. I think you know what he brings to the table, his own skill set, his own set of intangibles and things that he can help this offense,” Smith said.
"He's extremely strong at the top of routes. He does a great job at attacking the ball. And you can see it when he does get the ball in his hands, and he tries to make something happen. And the opportunities haven't really been there for him to showcase what he can do, but that may change here in the future.”
Heading into Week 10, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how Bech's development is coming along. Kelly believes Bech has the potential to help the Raiders' offense in several ways. They will need him to do so, considering the second round pick they used to draft him.
Las Vegas' offense would be significantly better if Bech emerged as a legitimate contributor. However, the Raiders' coaching staff must give him the chance to do so.
"Jack's [Bech] done a nice job. He's gotten to play multiple positions. Whenever you're not the starting receiver, you have to play multiple positions, because typically, we go into games with just five receivers. So, you've got to back up the Z, you got to back up the slot, you got to back up the X, and so you've got to play multiple roles,” Kelly said.
“So, you don't get to put them in just one spot and have them just stay in one spot, because it's just the depth the NFL puts you in that situation. So, both him and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] are coming along. The transition for any rookie is a difficult transition, whether you're an offensive lineman or a running back or a receiver, so those guys are giving us everything. They practice hard, so we'll continue to see how they develop."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE