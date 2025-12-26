1 Thing the Raiders Need More Of

When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted rookie wide receiver Jack Bech in the second round, they did so because they felt he would be a solid addition. At the very least, Las Vegas' front office felt that Bech would have had more of an impact than he has had so far, with two games remaining in the season.

Still, Bech's gradual rise is a welcome sight for Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. The lack of an impact from Bech and the Raiders' entire rookie class has quietly been one of the more disappointing aspects of this season for the Silver and Black.

Heightened Expectations

Las Vegas recently placed tight end Brock Bowers on the Injured Reserve list, ending his season two games early. It is the best decision for Bowers and the team long-term, but it also adds more to an already struggling Raiders' offense. They will need more from Bech and others.

The Raiders essentially had little-to-no return on investment from Bech in his rookie season in terms of production. However, after finally finding way to get him implemented into the offense, he has shown flashes of his potential should the Raiders boost their offense this offseason.

Earlier this week, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson praised rookie wide receiver Jack Bech for gradually growing into a contributor. Bech has not put up big numbers, but even his marginal progress has led to more playing time and more opportunities to make an impact.

“I think every week, again, Pete [Carroll] and the philosophy, we're going to compete to win every week. But as the season goes, and again, sometimes it's through attrition, through injuries, or somebody just getting better, and we feel like a player like Jack Bech, he's just continued to get better every week,” Olson said.

“So, he's made the most of his opportunities and the most of his targets. When we've targeted him, he's made catches, but you also have seen it in practice him getting better. So, as we see the young players develop and get better throughout the season, they deserve the opportunity to play."

The Raiders need Bech and the rest of an overall young Raiders offense to continue taking strides as the season comes to an end. Las Vegas faces a pivotal offseason ahead.

"Hopefully, we'll get them some chances to compete this week on the field. But still, the bottom line is we're competing to win these games down the stretch, and if a young player can help us, then we're going to get him on the field," Olson said.

