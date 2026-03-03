1 Player the Raiders Need to Part Ways With

The Las Vegas Raiders have undergone a lot of change this offseason, and that's without any major roster moves yet. With the draft and free agency looming, the Raiders may see the biggest increase in talent among any team in the NFL.

Undoubtedly, their roster's going to look different under Klint Kubiak's vision. His vision coincides with the potential Fernando Mendoza brings with the first overall pick. What does Mendoza's imminent arrival spell out for the Raiders' previous signal caller, Geno Smith ?

Cut Candidates

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one player each team should cut from their roster. For the Raiders, the answer is simple. Smith and the Raiders are better off if he isn't in the Silver and Black in 2026.

"How much of the blame does Geno Smith deserve for the Raiders’ abysmal season in 2025? There’s no right answer, but what is clear is that the Raiders will have a new starting quarterback in 2026. If that’s the case, Smith could be on the move".

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks up during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Smith wasn't the quarterback brought in by the current Raiders regime, but Mendoza will be. I'm sure the Raiders fanbase would appreciate it if he cut Smith, for the slight chance he'll land on a team they face in 2026.

"The Raiders will explore a potential trade for the veteran, but if that doesn’t arise, they could cut him — which likely suits both parties. Cutting Smith would leave the Raiders with a dead cap hit of $18.5 million in 2026, but would also save them $8 million. Smith would get to play football elsewhere, and the Raiders can prepare for a new era".

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Being cut by the Raiders means Smith becomes an interesting free-agent piece for teams in search of veteran quarterbacks. Smith may have looked horrible last season, but having him on the team for a league minimum isn't bad value for one of the NFL's leading passers a year ago. If Smith ever wants to be a starter again, a fresh start could be what he needs to put some juice into his second-half career comeback.

Alternatively, he can become one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league if a contender wanted to use him as their contingency plan. Anything can happen for him this offseason with how cheap he will be once he gets cut. I don't know if any team would trade for him, but if they were able to get any draft picks back, that would be amazing.

