What the Future May Hold for Raiders' Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have already made plenty of decisions that are setting themselves up for success. They sought out a new head coach who brings new energy into the building. On top of that, they've given promotions to the coaching staff who were already present before his arrival.

Klint Kubiak is clearly prioritizing continuity, and for a team that's struggled to find an identity, this will give them a path forward. One of the biggest reasons why they struggled so mightily last season was because of their quarterback play. With the first overall pick looming over the franchise, what does this mean for Geno Smith's future with the team?

Old Face, New Place

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henry McKenna writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article pairing eight veteran quarterbacks to new teams this offseason. Smith made the list, and the most logical landing spot for him is the Miami Dolphins.

"Smith’s tenure in Las Vegas was messy. And that’s being generous. But remember that — just the season prior — he was leading the league in passing yards for the Seattle Seahawks. He’s still a good player. He’s not the type of player who can exceed his circumstances. Miami is rebuilding, and the Dolphins aren’t exactly an exciting place to land. But Smith isn’t in an exciting place in his career either. So this marriage happens by necessity", said McKenna.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

I don't think the Raiders will be keeping Smith around after they draft Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. They save too much money by cutting him, and even if I believe he could be a good mentor to the young quarterback, it's the smart thing to do for their future.

Raider Nation may not look back on Smith's time in Las Vegas fondly, but he was the tank commander who netted them a top pick in the first place. Ironically enough, if Smith had played better during last season, the Raiders' outlook on the future would be bleaker than it is now.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up on the sidelines before his first series against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Dolphins would hypothetically be the sixth team Smith plays for in his career. I don't think that'd work out any better than it did for the Raiders. However, that speaks to the resilience he's shown in the second half of his career.

He has to have a chip on his shoulder heading into 2026, and whichever team he plays for next season may face the Raiders. That'd be an exciting matchup for both parties.

