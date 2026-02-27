Raiders' Klint Kubiak Is Already Making the Right Decisions

The Las Vegas Raiders made the best move for their franchise by getting rid of Pete Carroll after his disastrous first season with the team. They knew the first overall pick was too important to have in the hands of someone they didn't believe in long-term.

That's why their decision to hire Klint Kubiak after he won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks shows maturity on behalf of their front office. He isn't going to lead them to success overnight, but it's clear he has a pristine vision of what this team can be. How has he already started to make the right moves that lead them towards that path?

Major Combine Takeaways

Klint Kubiak on Maxx Crosby:



The first thing that Kubiak is doing correctly is navigating the trade rumors around Maxx Crosby . He's such a valuable asset to their defense and is one of the last few remaining players on their roster who started in Oakland. Getting rid of him would be to get rid of the heart and soul of their defense, and a big blow to their franchise.

Crosby has left it all out on the field every season he's been in the Silver and Black. In a lot of ways, he represents what it means to be a Raider. He's precisely the type of player Kubiak wants in his locker room to set the culture he's attempting to establish.

However, I also think if the Raiders were trying to move off of him, this is the best way they could go about it. Being so insistent that they want Crosby to be a part of their future, it raises his trade value. They have some leverage in this situation, and Kubiak is making the most of it.

I think the offseason would be a poor time to move off of Crosby. Teams are more desperate in the middle of a season, and if Kubiak's methods don't result in success early on in the season, they could sell Crosby for a higher price than what they could in the offseason.

Helping Out Their Young Star

#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on the backfield:



“Definitely want to have a two-man show there, guys that can share the load. It’s a long season. You don’t want to put all the carries and targets on one guy… it is important that [Ashton] Jeanty has a wingman — and it’s probably not… pic.twitter.com/nDO3zzVffp — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) February 26, 2026

Kubiak's already in the right headspace to maximize the Raiders' success, and that's understanding the point they're at with Ashton Jeanty . Despite playing behind an Aybmsall offensive line, Jeanty was able to crack 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

He did the most with the cards he was dealt, but he didn't produce the type of numbers the Raiders thought when they drafted him with the sixth overall pick. Instead of giving him another chance, Kubiak understands the best way to use Jeanty is by giving him some help. An improved offensive line is expected in the offseason, but it's a good idea to open up their running back room as well.

Not only would a running back committee preserve Jeanty's health and make him effective long-term, but it would also add some dynamic playmaking to their offense. One of Jeanty's flaws, which he showed in his rookie season, is his blocking prowess, or lack thereof.

That's why I think the next logical step is for them to look for a power-back, and have Jeanty be their shifty playmaker and receiving-back. Jeanty is capable of picking up yards in crucial scenarios, juking out defenders, and making them look silly. However, they would benefit from a running back who's a patient runner and is capable of dragging defenders along with him.

The Raiders should spend money fixing their offensive line before they think about spending big on another running back. And yet, I can't help but feel like they'd be a perfect fit for Kenneth Walker III after winning the Super Bowl MVP.

He'd be reuniting with his old offensive coordinator in Las Vegas and giving them an undeniable first option in the running game. They could emulate what the Detroit Lions do with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but to a much higher degree.

Kubiak would feel a lot more confident calling their offense with a proven playmaker on his side, and Walker III would have another mode of offense at his disposal. Regardless of whether they make that move or not, it's clear that Kubiak is thinking ahead and putting the Raiders in a position where they can succeed.

