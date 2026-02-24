What Mendoza Can Bring to the Raiders Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders have been officially on the clock since the conclusion of last season, where they earned the first overall pick. It couldn't have come at a better time, as this team is in need of a major reset.

Fernando Mendoza is the only quarterback worth taking first overall, and quarterback is one of their biggest needs this offseason. I doubt they run it back with Geno Smith , and he's a prime cut candidate for them, leaving them no option but to ride with Mendoza. What are some of the things Raider Nation can expect out of their potential next franchise quarterback?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blake Brockermeyer writes for CBS Sports, and he broke down his mock draft ahead of the combine later this week. Mendoza won't be throwing in said combine, but that doesn't sway the Raiders' opinion as they're predicted to take a big swing and draft the former Indiana Hoosier.

"The Raiders are on the clock and need help across the board, but quarterback is the first order of business. Fernando Mendoza capped an impressive season with a national championship in Indiana's RPO-based offense and a strong postseason run that showcased his consistency and clutch throws in gotta-have-it moments", said Brockermeyer.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To kick off a new era in Las Vegas, Klint Kubiak intends to bring in new blood at the game's most important position, and I think these two will pair nicely for their offense. Kubiak's offense with the Seattle Seahawks worked so well because it incorporated the run and pass game equally. Sam Darnold was asked to use his strong arm to make big plays down the field, but he was also expected to do the small stuff and not put the ball in harm's way.

"Mendoza makes smart decisions, throws with accuracy and touch, and creates and extends plays outside the pocket and under duress. He's a high-level processor who reads defenses quickly and anticipates windows to deliver advantage throws that move the chains".

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza has the arm strength to chuck the ball downfield, and he has an entire offseason to work on his chemistry with their young receivers and offensive options. He showed he can do all of the little things right in college, but the NFL operates at a much higher speed.

Still, I have faith in his field vision and processing to carry over to the NFL because of his competitive spirit.

