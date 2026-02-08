1 Unforeseen Result of the Raiders' Expected Addition of Mendoza

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders and veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby are still in unison. Whether or not that is the reality seems to be up for debate. Still, every move the Raiders make and do not make will impact Crosby's future with the team directly or indirectly.

The Raiders will make not make any moves bigger than hiring Klint Kubiak and drafting Fernando Mendoza. Yet the Raiders need much more than that to expedite what may be a years'-long rebuild. While rumors swirl around Crosby's future with the team, he undoubtedly wants to win.

Las Vegas has the chance to make tangible roster progress, in addition to another coaching change. Both of which could help the Raiders turn things around faster than even Crosby expects.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders are planning to rebuild their roster from the ground up, which will mean building around Mendoza. That is what teams do when drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Premium draft picks help expedite rebuilds. Las Vegas could land several of those in a Crosby trade.

Still, Mendoza explained what his approach would be should the Raiders draft him first overall, as expected. Crosby's future with the Raiders is unclear. However, if the Raiders can make the right moves, Mendoza could help smooth things over with Crosby, and they can move forward together.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think it gets a little twisted sometimes. It’s not just one guy that’s gonna go in and just completely supersede everything. So many great veterans on every team, including the Raiders like Maxx Crosby, just so many guys on the offensive and defensive line that are just great leaders on the team, and I believe that I’m going to do everything I can and ask those veterans, ‘Hey, how can I help as a leader? What can I do?’" Mendoza said.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback can help turn around one of the most storied franchises in league history. Whether or not Crosby will still be in Silver and Black during that time remains to be seen. Yet this is one of the best chances the Raiders have had to win since Crosby arrived.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is eager to lead the expected turnaround. From Crosby to the Raiders' fanbase, the presumed No. 1 pick seems fully aware of the situation he is walking into. Las Vegas has long-needed stability at the quarterback position. Mendoza seems ready to lead the franchise.

“I was here in Berkeley, Oakland, the Raiders fans are some of the best fans in all the NFL. They’re diehard, they’re loyal, and they really go all in for their team," Mendoza said.

