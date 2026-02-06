Why All Eyes Will Be on the Raiders This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has begun with a long search for a head coach, which is expected to land them one of the top candidates of one of the biggest coaching cycles in years. They have 10 draft picks in total, including the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

In many ways, Las Vegas is in the driver's seat. Many moves around the league will be impacted by the moves the Raiders make.

Raiders Trending Upward

The Raiders will kick off the NFL Draft with the top pick, and they are sure to make moves in free agency. Las Vegas may not make many splashy moves. They do not need to. All they need is reasonable, constructive moves at the right positions to take the next step. One step at a time.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes Las Vegas ' presumed future quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, will be one of the most important people in this offseason's draft and free agency. The Heisman Trophy winner will likely add the title of the draft No. 1 overall draft pick to a long list of accomplishments.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The feel-good story of the 2025 college season was Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers, who barnstormed their way through a 16-0 season to capture a national championship. Mendoza won over observers with his play, toughness, and coolness in sticky situations. And while some might have mocked his exuberance in postgame interviews, Mendoza’s teammates roundly praised his personality and leadership along the way," Edholm said.

"He’s also viewed as the top QB option in a draft class that’s thin at the position. Is Mendoza a lock to be the Raiders' pick at No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft? That seems to be the current consensus. If it were to happen, Mendoza would face a lot of pressure, trying to light a fire under a franchise that has the third-worst winning percentage since 2022 (.309) and is onto its fourth head coach in as many seasons."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) looks downfield as Roman Hemby (1) fakes the handoff during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the top 26 individuals Edholm ranked as crucial to this offseason, Mendoza ranked fourth. The Raiders placed three individuals on the 26-man list, underscoring just how critical this offseason will be for the Silver and Black. Many eyes will be on the moves Las Vegas makes this summer.

After struggling to find a quarterback since Derek Carr's departure, the Raiders may finally be close to solving the riddle that has been their quarterback position. In what is clearly a quarterback-driven league, Las Vegas will likely solidify the position for years to come. Finally.

