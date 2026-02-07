Why Despite His Own Words, Maxx Crosby Story Isn't Disappearing For Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could be at a crossroads with their franchise player, depending on whether you are asking Crosby or not.

Crosby's Future

The Raiders and Crosby find themselves unsure of how things will proceed. Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of what will likely be a years-long rebuild. Crosby has earned the right to play for a competitive team after years of carrying the Raiders on his back.

After how the season ended, time will tell what the future holds for both sides.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball away under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On Friday, Crosby publicly addressed rumors surrounding his desire to leave the Raiders. The face of a franchise wanting out is a big deal, no matter who it is. This is even more the case with a player of Crosby's stature in the National Football League. His future will have a league-wide impact.

"Its funny, I'm glad you brought it up. Its like you're damned if you do and damned if you don't. In the past, I have learned that being too vocal and too involved with trying to make [front office decisions.] I have learned my lessons and I have learned from that. That is not my job," Crosby said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"My job is to be the best player I can possibly be. Be that guy in the locker room every single day as a leader. That is who I am at my core. That is all I care about and love, is being the best version of myself in that locker room, and on the field on Sunday. In practice, and in the weight room, leading from the front, not talking, but leading every day."

Crosby did the best he could to dispel the rumors that he wants a trade. Many around the league believe the only way the Raiders would trade him, is if he wanted them to. This is a fair assumption considering the Raiders' hard stance against trading Crosby up until now.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic followed up on Crosby's appearance on The Heard with additional information confirming that a Crosby trade is a legitimate possibility. Crosby is sure to continue saying the right things, as he is the consummate professional. Still, a trade is possible.

“Maxx Crosby isn’t coming right out and saying it, but the Las Vegas Raiders’ star edge rusher would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery. Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be there for the taking, despite the Raiders likely demanding a high price (think a Micah Parsons-like package). Las Vegas is not expected to try to make Crosby stay if he truly wants out,” Russini said.

