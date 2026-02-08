1 Decision Near the Top of Raiders' To-Do List

The Las Vegas Raiders' eventful offseason is just getting underway. As they begin rebuilding their coaching staff and roster, there should be a slew of moves made by the Silver and Black this offseason.

Top of Kubiak's List

The Raiders wanted an offensive-minded head coach to lead the way going forward. Although Las Vegas' offensive coordinator position has yet to be filled, Kubiak's arrival makes defensive coordinator arguably the top decision the Raiders will make after selecting Fernando Mendoza.

League insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that one candidate for Las Vegas ' vacant defensive coordinator position has withdrawn from the running. Houston Texans' Defensive Backs Coach Dino Vasso is off the Raiders' list of coaches for Klint Kubiak's expected building out of his staff.

"DBs coach Dino Vasso is pulling out of all defensive coordinator opportunities and will return to Houston with a new contract extension, per The Insiders," Rapoport said.



A top coordinator candidate for the [Cleveland] Browns and [Las Vegas Raiders], Vasso also interviewed with the [Tennessee Titans] and [Arizona Cardinals.]"

Securing Kubiak and Mendoza eliminates the Raiders' top two concerns entering the offseason. Who will lead their defense will also inevitably play a part in the future of star defensive end Maxx Crosby with the Raiders. Crosby's name has been linked to trade rumors this offseason.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted shortly after the end of the regular season that he plans to give the head coach responsibility for building out the coaching staff. Much of the Raiders' offseason focus will be on the offense. However, Kubiak must have a solid plan for the defense, too.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

“I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership. I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement.”

