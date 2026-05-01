Crosby Gives Crucial Advice to Incoming Raiders Rookies

Before Maxx Crosby was a household name and the face of the Raiders organization, he was a new rookie looking to make his mark with the Oakland Raiders. Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Coming out of college, Crosby was not a top college prospect. Not even at the defensive end position was Crosby seen as a player who could have the impact he has now on NFL defenses. Many did not even know who he was.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby Just Needed a Chance

This was a player out of Eastern Michigan, looking to make his dream come true and show whoever took a chance on him that they were going to get the best out of him. The Raiders took a chance on the kid from a small MAC school.

Crosby then got to work and wanted to show that they made the right decision by taking a chance on him. Crosby did not do that by trying to be someone else; he did it through his work ethic. He was not the best yet, but he always worked hard like he was.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Maxx Crosby's Advice for New NFL Rookies

That got Crosby where he is today. He has set the example not only for these new Raiders rookies, but for rookies all across the National Football League.

Crobsy is the best defensive player in the NFL, and even now, continues to work hard and show everyone what a true Raider looks like. He is the first one in the building and the last one out. Each day, he shows what it takes to be the best in the world at what he does. That is what he wants to continue doing and win with the Silver and Black.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) shakes hands with general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You do not need a lot of words initially," said Crosby on "The Rush." "When you are a young guy, you got to earn that respect from the locker room, and that is by the work you put in and by your actions. Just being early in the building, being late to leave. Being consistent. Being the same guy every single day. And just being yourself. Do not be a shell of yourself. Let your personality show. I think the faster you can get to the point where you can have those real relationships."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek and Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

If there is any NFL player you want to look at and see how they do, it is Maxx Crosby. He has been doing it since day one and continues to do so, which is why he is the best.