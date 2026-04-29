Way-Too-Early Raiders 2027 Mock Draft - and Why It Matters
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As meticulous as the Las Vegas Raiders' front office has been, and as focused as they are on the upcoming 2026 season, they have undoubtedly begun to look ahead to next offseason. That will be the Raiders' next chance to make significant, wholesale roster changes.
Building a roster over time is a step-by-step process, especially during the draft. Most good teams are the product of solid moves in free agency and multiple solid draft hauls that replenish their roster with quality talent at an affordable rate for several years. That is what the last three drafts have been.
The Raiders have struggled to draft quality players over the past decade or so, but in the past three years, they have added Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and, most recently, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas has also used the middle rounds to add serviceable talent.
First Round: OT Carter Smith
The Raiders could also use the next draft to add more cornerbacks and offensive linemen, specifically at left tackle. Kolton Miller has been one of the best left tackles in the league over the past decade, when healthy.
However, he is coming off a major injury and missing most of last season. Additionally, the team will soon have to decide on his contract. Smith is familiar with Mendoza and is one of the top offensive linemen slated to enter the draft next season.
Finding a top-tier left tackle early in next year's draft and doing so after potentially trading back in the draft would be a wise place for the Raiders to start. Then, they could use the rest of their remaining six picks in next year's draft on corners, safeties, and linebackers.
Finding a quality option at left tackle to grow with Mendoza would make a lot of sense. It would make even more sense for it to be the tackle he won a National Championship and the Heisman Trophy with. Finding a successor to Miller has to be a top priority next offseason.
Second Round: LB Rasheem Biles
The Raiders did not draft a linebacker in this year's NFL Draft after adding linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. However, they will likely look to add young depth at the position during next year's draft to develop underneath those two veterans. Biles is a solid option early in the draft.
Las Vegas cannot go two offseasons in a row without aggressively addressing the depth at multiple positions. Linebacker is one of those positions.
Third Round: CB Brice Pollock
The Raiders still need help at cornerback, even if rookie corner Jermod McCoy stays healthy. If he does not, they really need help at cornerback. Pollock would be a nice addition at the position for Las Vegas.
Fourth Round: WR Nyck Harbor
The 2026-27 season should give the Raiders a much clearer idea of what they do or do not have in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. They could be in the market for more receivers by this time next year.
Fifth Round: S Adon Shuler
The Raiders added two safeties in this year's draft. However, both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Isaiah Chinn could move on after the 2026 season. This would leave the Raiders in the same position at safety next offseason as they were this offseason, in need of additional depth.
If neither Pola-Mao nor Chinn leaves, the Raiders will not draft any safeties next offseason. If one or both move on, they must consider adding to the position again. Shuler would be a good addition.
Sixth Round: OL, Greg Johnson, Minnesota
The Raiders need to continue adding depth along its offensive line.
Seventh Round: OL, Charles Jagusah, Notre Dame
Jagusah would be a project for the Raiders, or whichever team decided to add him. As the Raiders look to rebuild their offensive line, physically imposing linemen with raw potential, like Jagusah, should not be overlooked.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant