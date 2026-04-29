Way-Too-Early Raiders 2027 Mock Draft - and Why It Matters

As meticulous as the Las Vegas Raiders' front office has been, and as focused as they are on the upcoming 2026 season, they have undoubtedly begun to look ahead to next offseason. That will be the Raiders' next chance to make significant, wholesale roster changes.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Building a roster over time is a step-by-step process, especially during the draft. Most good teams are the product of solid moves in free agency and multiple solid draft hauls that replenish their roster with quality talent at an affordable rate for several years. That is what the last three drafts have been.

The Raiders have struggled to draft quality players over the past decade or so, but in the past three years, they have added Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and, most recently, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas has also used the middle rounds to add serviceable talent.

First Round: OT Carter Smith

Nov 15, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) makes a heart shape toward the student section after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Raiders could also use the next draft to add more cornerbacks and offensive linemen, specifically at left tackle. Kolton Miller has been one of the best left tackles in the league over the past decade, when healthy.

However, he is coming off a major injury and missing most of last season. Additionally, the team will soon have to decide on his contract. Smith is familiar with Mendoza and is one of the top offensive linemen slated to enter the draft next season.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is loaded onto the medical cart during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Finding a top-tier left tackle early in next year's draft and doing so after potentially trading back in the draft would be a wise place for the Raiders to start. Then, they could use the rest of their remaining six picks in next year's draft on corners, safeties, and linebackers.

Finding a quality option at left tackle to grow with Mendoza would make a lot of sense. It would make even more sense for it to be the tackle he won a National Championship and the Heisman Trophy with. Finding a successor to Miller has to be a top priority next offseason.

Second Round: LB Rasheem Biles

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Raiders did not draft a linebacker in this year's NFL Draft after adding linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. However, they will likely look to add young depth at the position during next year's draft to develop underneath those two veterans. Biles is a solid option early in the draft.

Las Vegas cannot go two offseasons in a row without aggressively addressing the depth at multiple positions. Linebacker is one of those positions.

Third Round: CB Brice Pollock

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Brice Pollock (14) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders still need help at cornerback, even if rookie corner Jermod McCoy stays healthy. If he does not, they really need help at cornerback. Pollock would be a nice addition at the position for Las Vegas.

Fourth Round: WR Nyck Harbor

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) attempts to catch a pass as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) defends during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 2026-27 season should give the Raiders a much clearer idea of what they do or do not have in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. They could be in the market for more receivers by this time next year.

Fifth Round: S Adon Shuler

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Raiders added two safeties in this year's draft. However, both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Isaiah Chinn could move on after the 2026 season. This would leave the Raiders in the same position at safety next offseason as they were this offseason, in need of additional depth.

If neither Pola-Mao nor Chinn leaves, the Raiders will not draft any safeties next offseason. If one or both move on, they must consider adding to the position again. Shuler would be a good addition.

Sixth Round: OL, Greg Johnson, Minnesota

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Greg Johnson (65) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders need to continue adding depth along its offensive line.

Seventh Round: OL, Charles Jagusah, Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jagusah would be a project for the Raiders, or whichever team decided to add him. As the Raiders look to rebuild their offensive line, physically imposing linemen with raw potential, like Jagusah, should not be overlooked.