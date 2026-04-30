Draft Exposed Klint Kubiak’s Real Plan for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders walked away from the 2026 NFL Draft with a haul of 10 players who all have a chance of making the roster. Las Vegas addressed many of their depth issues by conducting a solid draft process that made it evident they had done their homework leading up to the draft.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders Moves

The Raiders ' draft haul was productive primarily because the added talent was spread out effectively. Las Vegas' front office made sure to bolster as many position groups as possible via the draft, quickly patching roster holes with what appear to be quality additions on paper.

Each move Las Vegas made in the draft was telling. The Raiders addressed needs that may not have been all that apparent from the outside looking in, most notably by drafting running back Mike Washington in the fourth round after their draft haul last offseason.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many likely did not expect Las Vegas to use a mid-round pick, or any pick in this year's draft, on a running back, but they did. This cannot be overstated, as it is a significant confirmation for head coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko.

Adding Washington was a move that could pay off now or later. The Raiders would be happy with either. Vice President of Player Personnel Brandon Hunt & Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan explained what it was the Raiders' front office liked about Washington leading up to the draft.

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes in the second quarter as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Tyreek Chappell (7) and safety Dalton Brooks (25) defend at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“We were excited to get him for sure, 6-1, 225, 4.3, ran for over 1,000 yards this year, super productive, high character. Yeah, we were really excited. We feel like he's a really good fit for Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Andrew’s [Janocko] scheme in the wide zone system. So, pretty fired up about him and the person he is, too,” Yeargan said after the final day of the draft.

"It's awesome. This guy is going to generate explosives for us, and just another weapon that's going to add to our offense. And Klint [Kubiak] and [Andrew] Janocko are going to do a great job of utilizing them and help us score the football,” Hunt said shortly after the Raiders drafted him.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Plans Made Clear

After using the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft last season to select running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders used a fourth-round pick in the very next draft on a running back. This may get overlooked, but it should not, for various reasons. It was a telling move by the Las Vegas.

When the Raiders selected Washington in the fourth round, they did so while still having several other needs they could have addressed by drafting another position group. Las Vegas could have drafted another offensive lineman, linebacker, or cornerback, but doubled down on their ground game.

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Using a fourth-round pick on Washington one offseason after using the No. 6 overall pick on a running back, and doing so while having multiple other, more pressing needs, underscores the importance of having two capable running backs for Kubiak's system.

On the ground and through the air, Kubiak will use both Jeanty and Washington in a mixture of ways that should help open things up for the Raiders' offense. How the Raiders plan on doing things remains to be seen, but it is clear that having two quality backs is critical to Kubiak and company.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball in an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders have a plan, and they are sticking to it. That plan includes having talent beyond just their starting-caliber players. For years, the Raiders' roster has been top-heavy. Spytek aims to change that one draft and one offseason at a time.