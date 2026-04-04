1 Way Klint Kubiak's Offense Will Help the Raiders' Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders wanted a first-time head coach with proven experience in today's National Football League. Klint Kubiak was seemingly the Raiders' first choice as he had much of what they were in search of. With the No. 1 pick in their back pocket, Kubiak's arrival was the next step.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak Will Impact the Raiders' Defense, Too

The Raiders are in the process of revamping their roster. Talent on the field wins games, more than coaching does. Las Vegas is fixing both, with big moves already in the books and more big moves on the way. Fernando Mendoza's arrival will be a critical next step after a productive free agency.

Las Vegas addition of Kubiak, several talented players in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft, will help the Raiders' offense score more points, among other things. Scoring more points will give their defense more room for mistakes than in the past few seasons.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More specifically, an improved Raiders' offensive roster and coaching staff, should help the Raiders win the time of possession battle much more than they have in recent years. Las Vegas has routinely ranked near the bottom of the league in the time of possession battle.

Over the past few seasons, a bad Raiders offense has failed to score points or hold onto the ball long enough to give their ailing defenses a legitimate chance to consistently stop opposing teams. It may not seem like a big deal, but an offense that cannot stay on the field is a fatal flaw.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This has doomed the Raiders on offense and defense the past few seasons. Consistently losing the time of possession battle has quietly built up over the long process of a 17-game season, leading to Las Vegas' defense being on the field far too long and eventually breaking down.

Kubiak's arrival and the ongoing offensive changes in Las Vegas will help much more than just their offense. It will help the Raiders' defense, too. So far this offseason, it is clear the Raiders' front office has taken a hard look at all of the issues that have plagued their roster and coaching staff.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their roster moves have confirmed they have left no detail unchecked. With that being the case, it seems there is no way they are unaware of how badly they have performed in regard to the time-of-possession battle. Added talent to the defense and improved coaching will help, but they need more.

Las Vegas' defense must continue improving its roster, and on the field, an improved offense will go a long way in making that happen. Las Vegas has struggled to play complementary football as of late, but an improved offense in an offense-driven league should help the defense improve.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) ]against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Every detail matters in the NFL. Few details have as much impact on winning and losing as time of possession. As the Raiders continue to find ways to improve, that must be at the top of the list.