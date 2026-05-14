3 Opponents Raiders Should Be Excited for in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule is officially released on Thursday at 5 pm Pacific Time, 8 pm Eastern Time. While the team's brass has known the schedule for days, the public will learn who faces whom on specific dates for this upcoming season. The Raiders will be a team to watch in this regard after drafting Fernando Mendoza and hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach.

The opponents for the Raiders have already been determined months in advance, but who, when, and where they will play is finally revealed. It will be interesting to see whether the franchise secures a primetime game to put its rookie quarterback under the spotlight or deprives the worst team in football last season of any late-afternoon or primetime games.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) shakes hands with head coach Klint Kubiak at the introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that said, looking at each Raiders opponent, I picked three games fans should get excited about. It is not necessarily about getting the win in these matchups, but where the franchise stands in Kubiak's first season leading the organization.

Hosting the Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on the field before playing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one will be important, maybe the biggest game of the season for the Raiders, depending on when the matchup occurs and how each team has performed. Kubiak hosts his former team, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, in a major test for a young Las Vegas program.

Seattle enters the season as a favorite to repeat as champions. While fans of the opposing team may view this game as a walk in the park, the Raiders could be an interesting team to watch this season with Mendoza under center and former Mike McDonald assistant and Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard deploying a similar defense to his old boss. This is a game that, no matter what happens, I'm thrilled to watch.

Hosting the Los Angeles Rams

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) scrambles away from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images | Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Another Super Bowl favorite comes to Sin City this season in the Rams. Los Angeles was arguably a sound cornerback duo and average special teams play away from not just winning the NFC Championship but Super Bowl LX. Los Angeles and Seattle are the two best teams in the sport heading into 2026, and the more challenges the Raiders face, the better for this team's growth and development.

It's essential to play in these types of games where you could lay a playoff-contending team into a trap, spoil the party for Goliath, and start another for David. This will be a fun test for Leonard against the best play-caller in the NFL, Sean McVay. Get your popcorn ready, Raiders Nation.

Traveling to Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Personally, I would love to see this be a middle to late-season matchup for both teams. We know the Chiefs are one of the most well-ran franchise's in the sport when everything is clicking. These two teams have had their fair share of battles over the past few years, with Las Vegas coming out on top in some road or home upsets.

I'm circling this game as one to be excited about because it could be one of the first opportunities we see Mendoza play in one of the NFL's most hostile environments. Arrowhead is maddening for any opponent, and how Mendoza handles the pressure of one of the loudest places in the world on a single day gives us an idea of what needs to be worked on for the top overall choice in the NFL Draft.