3 Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders First Game with Greg Olson

In the spirit of journalistic integrity, I have to admit that the title for this article is a bit misleading. Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was not the Las Vegas Raiders' first game with Greg Olson as offensive coordinator. In fact, this is his third stint with this franchise in the role.



As such, Olson is a known commodity, both with the Raiders and in the NFL in general. Still, he brought a renewed sense of optimism to this team and its offense. After all, he has to be better than Chip Kelly, right? At first glance, it might not look like it. Las Vegas was blown out by LA, 31-14, and yet, there were some encouraging moments from the Raiders' attack in this devastating loss, especially from a fantasy football perspective.



Raiders' offense moving differently



1. Geno Smith



Unlike his first game against the Los Angeles Chargers this season, Geno Smith did not have three interceptions in this game. He only had one! He nearly coughed up another turnover, but the Las Vegas Raiders managed to retain possession on his fumble. Overall, Smith played a pretty decent game, finishing with 165 yards, two touchdowns, and the one pick on 18-of-23 passing.



However, he did take five sacks and lost 40 yards in the process. It seems like Greg Olson is determined to minimize Smith's ability to ruin games for the Raiders and their offense, but he can only scheme so much around Las Vegas' abysmal offensive line. Smith shouldn't start another fantasy game this season, but if he can perform more like this down the stretch, it gives the Raiders' other options a chance at producing for their managers.



2. Ashton Jeanty



After giving up 192 yards and four touchdowns on over four yards per carry to the Jacksonville Jaguars their last time out, the Chargers were determined to stop the run against the Raiders. That didn't stop Olson and his offense from trying to get things going on the ground. Ashton Jeanty finished with 15 carries, despite the lopsided score. He only gained 31 yards, but the sheer volume is a good sign for his fantasy prospects moving forward, especially when considering that he had just 11 attempts the first time he played the Chargers under Chip Kelly, in a much closer contest at that.



Olson also got Jeanty involved in the passing attack, as the rookie running back reeled in four of his six targets for 30 yards. That gave him a decent 12.1 full-PPR points despite his struggles on the ground and his failure to find the end zone in this one.



3. Brock Bowers



Brock Bowers and his fantasy managers might be the greatest beneficiaries of the Raiders' change at OC. Bowers had his moments with Chip Kelly, but he was inconsistent at best and downright invisible at worst.

Even with Las Vegas' overall struggles on offense this time around, Bowers put up a decent line, finishing with four catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. In just one game, Olson has shown a much better understanding of his personnel than Kelly, and he's willing to capitalize on his roster's strengths.

