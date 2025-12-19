Raiders’ Offense Faces a Familiar Problem This Week

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has undergone significant changes since last season. Since the start of the 2024 campaign, this team has seen five different quarterbacks: Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O'Connell, Desmond Ridder, Geno Smith, and Kenny Pickett.

They brought in Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert to upgrade the backfield. They've had three different offensive coordinators, with Greg Olson reprising his old role after Las Vegas fired Chip Kelly after just a half-season at the helm.

None of it has mattered. This roster has institutional issues that have been too damaging to overcome, mostly due to the abysmal offensive line play.

Poor Olson had to take over as OC with a backup quarterback and matchups against some of the top defenses in the entire NFL, facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and now the Houston Texans in four straight games.

Do the Raiders stand any chance?

Greg Olson was thrown into the flames when the Las Vegas Raiders dismissed Chip Kelly and promoted him to interim offensive coordinator.

Kelly's play-calling was certainly an issue, as was his lack of preparedness, but there's not a football mind on this planet that could have fielded a successful attack with the Raiders' roster this season.

Not only did he inherit a hopeless depth chart, but he's had to face off against some of the top defenses in the NFL. He's had three games as the Raiders' new OC. He's battled the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Philadelphia Eagles so far.

Those defenses rank third, fifth, and 14th in yards allowed per game, respectively, and ninth, fourth, and sixth in points.

It won't get any easier for Olson or the Raiders, either. In Week 16, they go on the road to take on the Houston Texans, the number-one defense in both yards and points. So far, Las Vegas is at the very bottom of the league in both offensive categories. That's not likely to change after this next game.

FanDuel doesn't have much hope in it, at least. The over/under for this bout between the Raiders and the Texans is listed at just 37.5 points. Geno Smith is expected back under center, which might help. His line is set at 196.5 passing yards. Ashton Jeanty hasn't found the end zone since Olson took over for Kelly. He's listed at +230 to do so at any time against Houston.

