3 Key Areas Raiders Must Improve Ahead of Rams Matchup

Three weeks ago, many wondered what could come next for the surprising Las Vegas Raiders, unbeaten after three games and looking to turn things around on a dime one year after winning three games in the entire 2025 season. Three weeks later, Las Vegas is reeling with a trio of losses.

The No. 3 seems to be an important component for the Raiders this season. Three wins to start, three losses after, and a pattern of madness have led head coach Klint Kubiak to look for answers to Las Vegas' struggles.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of these issues may not be resolved this season, and next offseason will play a pivotal role. With that in mind, here are three areas the Raiders must improve as they approach this weekend's important matchup against the lackluster superteam Los Angeles Rams.

1. The Third Quarter

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks at his play sheet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I feel this is a trend for most teams in the thick of a rebuild, as the third quarter seems to be the most treacherous part of the season for the Raiders. Kubiak must do a better job of getting points on the board quickly in the second half once his offense has the ball, as momentum seems to stall after halftime.

Las Vegas has the worst third-quarter point differential in the NFL at -26. For the Raiders, they can't win the games by skipping the third quarter, and they must outscore their opponents or at least match them after the half.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Establishing the Run

It feels like we're witnessing deja vu with the run game from last year, only with a better offensive line and an intriguing rookie backing up the starter. It's clear Ashton Jeanty is not healthy, and the Raiders need to sit him down and allow him to be at full strength. Some of the issues are on him, too, but Las Vegas (specifically Kubiak) must do better with establishing the run.

The best way to do that is to run more gap concepts and let rookie Mike Washington Jr. follow pulling guards, using his speed to burst into the secondary. The big-play ability is there, and it could happen against the Rams' battered defensive front if Kubiak can establish the ground game.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Quick Wins in Pass Rush

Interestingly, according to Next Gen Stats, the Raiders rank 13th in team sack rate (6.8%) and 17th in pressure rate (36.4%). Yet their average time to pressure is fourth-worst in the NFL (2.82), and their average get-off time is seventh-worst (0.86). This tells me they are struggling to generate quick pressures because of the lack of impact, quick-winning defenders up front opposite Maxx Crosby.

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard must try something, anything, to improve those latter numbers. His defense has shown excellent flashes of being a high-level unit, something they might be a year away from. If the Raiders are to be more successful on defense, getting fast wins in their pass rush must be a priority.