3 Overreactions to Raiders Competitive Loss vs. Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders were once the talk of the town in the NFL three weeks ago. However, early-season success can be a tease, as the Raiders lost their third straight game to the Buffalo Bills, 33-30.

Once again, the Raiders fell behind late despite leading in periods and staying in phase with the Bills throughout the contest. It is becoming clear that even with the loss, Las Vegas is establishing a competitive culture that could be beneficial long-term. Nonetheless, losing three games in a row is tough sledding, as I share my biggest overreactions to Sunday's back-and-forth showdown in the desert.

Mike Washington Jr. Might Be Raiders Best RB (for Now)

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear that Ashton Jeanty is still hurt, and his efficiency is average at best. He continues to drop passes despite creating separation out of the backfield, and doesn't seem to be confident in his ability to jump into adjacent gaps and find creases to run through for big plays.

The one player who does is rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., and he might be the Raiders' best chance at a successful run game in the short term as Jeanty heals. It is important to note that the latter should still be in the long-term plans, but the Raiders need more consistency, and Washington has provided that, rushing for nearly five yards per carry. It should be considered this week as Las Vegas hosts the flailing Los Angeles Rams.

Nakobe Dean Is Playing Like a Top 10 Linebacker

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball while Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, the Raiders' linebackers were making plays as former Georgia teammates Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean were impactful all game long. However, I thought Dean was the best player on defense, not named Maxx Crosby, tallying 12 tackles and a tackle for loss as he flew all over the field to make stops in the run game.

For the first time in his career, Dean is healthy, and the Raiders are reaping the benefits. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard needs his MIKE linebacker at all times, who is consistently showing up this season.

Eight Wins Remain on the Table

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the sidelines during the game against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing three consecutive games is not fun. Raider Nation has seen a lot of those streaks in recent years, but this year feels different because of how competitive the team has been in these types of games, coming close to taking down both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on their home turf. As the teams remaining on the Raiders' schedule begin to shape themselves, the future looks brighter.

Depending on how you may feel about the Raiders, there is a clear path to eight wins this season, but nothing more. This team has too many flaws to overcome if it wants to come close to a winning campaign. However, a five-game increase in win totals would be a fantastic year for the rebuilding Raiders.