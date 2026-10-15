‘It Starts With Me.': How Kubiak, Raiders Can Improve Against Bills

Five games into the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders have already exceeded preseason expectations. They are certainly a better team than last fall, but challenges remain, as shown in their 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

The team came out flat and played as such last weekend. It wasn’t pretty, as you could imagine, and there were missed opportunities for players and coaches to take advantage of from Sunday’s loss. In his first year as Raiders head coach, Klint Kubiak took responsibility for a defeat that resembled much of the last few years.

‘...It Starts With Me’

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, you have to give credit where it is due: Kubiak is an innovative coach who molds the offense to fit his personnel. He has done a great job using his star tight ends, Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers, to their strengths, and the offense has reaped the benefits one way or another.

However, Kubiak is a first-time head coach, and the struggles and missteps will happen early on. You could argue that it happened on Sunday, and he stated earlier this week that he admits fault and failed to have a better game plan against the Patriots' defensive attack, which featured heavy, consistent pressure.

“I give a lot of credit to New England. They did an excellent job,” Kubiak admitted on Monday. “I just didn't have a good plan for our guys. We didn't execute well. We got behind early, and we weren't able to get the run game going. There's just a lot of reasons that that game didn't work out, and it starts with me.”

Getting More Players Opportunities

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak also admitted that he needs to give rookie running back Mike Washington more opportunities. Washington had one carry for five yards, and when you watch him on tape, he fits gap-blocking schemes well and is very comfortable working within this style of play.

Another player who didn’t get enough opportunities was Mayer, as Kubiak said as much, though they needed his blocking presence in seven-man protections as New England dialed up blitz after blitz.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Didn't give him enough opportunities. We gave him one early in the game,” Kubiak said. “I think they had a penalty on. So, I think overall, that was a game of a lot of seven-man protections that he was involved on. But at the end of the day, it's my job to get all players involved. So, when they are not involved, then it falls on me."

Against the Buffalo Bills, Kubiak must do better at getting guys like Washington and Mayer involved. If recent history told us anything, it is that these players will get their touches, especially coming back home with a chance to upset the AFC East leader.