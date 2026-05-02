3 Raiders Rookies With the Highest Ceiling

The Las Vegas Raiders did an amazing job at identifying needs and addressing them through the draft. There was a strong emphasis on their secondary, which needed to be addressed if they wanted to be competitive in the future.

The Raiders had a lot of pressure on their hands with the first overall pick to build a good draft class, and they didn't fold under it. Selecting Fernando Mendoza may seem straightforward, but committing the future of an organization to one player is always a gamble. Which of their most recent wave of rookies have the highest ceiling and potential to make names for themselves?

Highest Ceilings of the Raiders 2026 Draft Class

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy tore his ACL at the start of last year, and that explains why the Raiders were able to draft him to kick off the fourth round. He's a top-ten defensive back in this draft class in terms of raw talent, and even if his injury history can hold him back a bit, there's no doubting he has immense potential to be the Raiders' premier cornerback.

He has a nice mix of length and speed, which gives him versatility in his effectiveness. He can make a big impact in zone coverages as he watches the quarterback's eyes and forces easy completions into 50/50 balls for the wide receiver. He also has the stride needed to keep up with quicker receivers on the boundary.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders waited until the sixth round to take their first wide receiver off the board, but Malik Benson is a high-reward, low-risk prospect whose speed makes him an intriguing player to monitor as the Raiders search for their next star wide receiver.

Brock Bowers gives them a player who deserves a lot of catches, but they lack a way to get explosiveness out of their offense consistently. That's why Benson's ceiling is sky-high in this offense, because it all comes down to how Klint Kubiak wants to use this new weapon. He has blazing speed and could strictly be a deep-shot wide receiver, or someone who works out of the slot and manufactures yards after the catch.

Huge Potential

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The newest Raider with the most potential is Mendoza, and there's no debate. It's hard to compare him with any other first-overall quarterback, but the closest one in recent memory is Jared Goff, and he has a Super Bowl appearance under his belt.

He also has traits that resemble Peyton Manning and Matt Ryan, and they have also made the Super Bowl once in their careers. He has all the tools to be a top-five quarterback in the league if his situation gets better, and if he plays as advertised in college, the Raiders will be in playoff conversations soon.