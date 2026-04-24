Raiders' First Round Pick Compared to Rest of AFC West

The long-awaited 2026 NFL Draft has finally kicked off, and with it, the next wave of superstars is looking to make their mark on the league. The Las Vegas Raiders had the first overall pick, and unlike the rest of the first round, there was no surprise with the player they selected.

It's been talked about for months, but Fernando Mendoza is officially a Raider now. He was the only quarterback worth taking with the first overall pick, and the only signal caller in this draft class that I believed warranted a first-round selection. How did the Raiders stack up against their divisional rivals in the first round?

AFC West First-Round Rookies

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos traded their first-round pick for Jaylen Waddle, and while I could compare the value he brings to them to the players the rest of the AFC West drafted, that feels a bit unfair for rookies who haven't taken a single snap yet.

Mendoza is exactly the player the Raiders franchise needed, and they walk away as big winners from the first day of the draft. In a division loaded with big names at quarterback, will Mendoza be the next hallmark name for the AFC West? Only time will tell, but I do know they walk away as the biggest winners in their division due to his potential and what he means for their future.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the number six pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other Picks

The Kansas City Chiefs are a close second to being the biggest winners. They added two cornerstone pieces on defense in Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods. Klint Kubiak now has more on his plate when it comes to attacking them offensively. The Chiefs traded up for Delane, and now Mendoza will have to be cautious of him and Pat Surtain II for the foreseeable future of his career.

Tyler Linderbaum was always going to make a massive impact on their offensive success next season, but that's even more the case now that two of their divisional rivals decided to use their first-rounders on defense.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (DL51) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers, and this wasn't a bad selection by any means. It just doesn't compare to what the rest of the AFC West did in the draft. Denver is automatically last because they didn't even draft a player, but the Chargers are comfortably in third place.

All in all, I would say the tides are changing for the Raiders. They're on the offensive, and I think that's a great thing. I'd like to see them continue to have this aggressive attitude throughout the weekend, but only time will tell.