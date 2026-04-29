Ranking the Raiders' 3 Best Draft Selections

It's been a couple of days since the Las Vegas Raiders completed their 2026 draft class, and it's still hard to come down from the excitement over all of the prospects they selected. It isn't over either; they still have ample opportunity to add anyone they're interested in through all of the undrafted free agents.

John Spytek and Klint Kubiak should be making the most of these undrafted free agents to add to an already strong incoming wave of new faces to their team. What were their top 3 selections in the draft?

Top 3 Selections

Jermod McCoy

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders took Jermod McCoy at the top of the fourth round, and this was a home-run pick on behalf of their front office. McCoy is a top-ten talent in this draft class, who only fell that far after an ACL tear. That injury isn't something to scoff at, but it's also no reason not to take a gamble on his upside.

The Raiders were the team that understood this, and if he plays anything as he did in college, the Raiders got their cornerback of the future on Day 3. His athleticism and traits can't be taught. Paired with his quick feet and hips, he gives them insane value at a position where they were lacking depth.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mike Washington Jr.

It may be that I'm a big fan of what the Raiders did in the fourth round, but following up on that McCoy selection by taking Mike Washington Jr. was a huge pickup. Kubiak was outspoken this offseason on how he wanted to get more help for Ashton Jeanty in the run game.

Washington Jr. is coming off a 1,000-yard campaign and has scored 8 touchdowns in the last two seasons, respectively. He has the size needed to be a hard-hitting inside runner, but he has the speed to be able to run it outside for big gains. He's a good complementary piece and is by far their next-best running back on the roster.

Best Pick of the Draft

Fernando Mendoza

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Was it ever in question? I still get goosebumps watching his introductory press conference, knowing that the future of the Silver and Black is in his hands. He has a good mentor in Kirk Cousins ahead of him and a front office that is fully bought into his development.

Fernando Mendoza is the best pick the Raiders could've made because it gives them something this franchise hasn't had in a long time. Hope. Hope for a better future, and one day bringing the Lombardi trophy home.