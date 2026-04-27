One Word for Every Raiders Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are celebrating their draft class as they enter a new era of the organization after drafting Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

General manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak seems to be heading in the right direction as the Raiders enter an exciting summer program. Looking at their draft class, I thought it would be a fun exercise to describe each of Las Vegas ' draft picks using one-word descriptors. Let's look at what those would be.

QB Fernando Mendoza — Obvious

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obvious is the best way to describe the No. 1 overall selection, as the choice of Mendoza was expected since the Raiders "earned" the top pick in the NFL Draft. The talent is obvious, the mental is obvious, and the decision was obvious for Spytek and the organization from the jump.

No one was more deserving of being the No. 1 overall pick than Mendoza.

SAF Treydan Stukes — Playmaker

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, fans will have forgotten about Stukes' knee injury from over a year ago and his older prospects.

Arguably the most versatile defensive back behind Caleb Downs in the NFL Draft landed on a Las Vegas defense with a first-year defensive coordinator that desperately needed it. Stukes' production, ball skills, run support, athleticism, and coverage versatility make him a true playmaker.

EDGE Keyron Crawford — Twitchy

Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers nose tackle Keyron Crawford (24) against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Crawford isn't going to be mistaken as someone who can be a standout edge-setter for the Raiders. However, they lack the juice and explosiveness opposite of Maxx Crosby, as Crawford comes in to provide that for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Crawford is downright twitchy, who was taken at good value, and can be a fun rush specialist early in his career.

OL Trey Zuhn III — Versatile

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zuhn was one of my favorite prospects from this year's draft. It is because of his versatility, athleticism, and football IQ.

I'm not sure if landing with Las Vegas was the best spot for him, but he has a chance to compete for a starting guard spot this summer, and he can play at all five spots along the line, making him one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league before taking a snap.

CB Jermod McCoy — Scary

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This can be interpreted in two ways: scary good or scary bad, and I lean toward the latter. McCoy could be out for another full season due to a bone plug issue in his surgically repaired knee, and the Raiders are taking a massive risk here.

If it works out, McCoy could quickly become their top cornerback as a top-15 talent, but that will all be determined by his knee injury.

RB Mike Washington Jr. — Powerful

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Washington is one of the most powerful running backs from this draft class with great size, open-field speed, excellent power in the shoulder pads, and contact balance to bring a change of pace at the position as Ashton Jeanty's No. 2 runner.

This could be a fun addition for the Raiders' offense, especially in short-yardage situations.

SAF Dalton Johnson — Instinctive

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson has a chance to compete for a role at nickel with the Raiders while offering special teams ability on all core units.

His instincts stand out when watching his tape, showcasing impressive discipline in man coverage and being a force defender on the perimeter in run support.

CB Hezekiah Masses — Fun

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It is such a great word to describe Masses tape, which showcased one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football at the catch point.

The ball skills, coverage versatility, and press-man ability are intriguing traits to have for a Day Three defender who could see the field as a rookie.

WR Malik Benson — Curious

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson carries the ball under cover from Indiana defensive back Louis Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benson's explosiveness and ball skills will find him a role soon in the Raiders offense, especially in Kubiak's offense.

He's a little raw, but the vertical stack and yards-after-catch abilties standout, making him a curious player to keen in on during the summer as a potential standout.

iDL Brandon Cleveland — Stout

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cleveland helps raise the floor for the Raiders along their defensive front, and with the lack of ample talent, he could find himself on the field this season.

This is a stout run defender in the trenches with a compact frame that makes him a bowling ball in the A-gaps.