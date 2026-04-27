One Word for Every Raiders Pick in the 2026 NFL Draft
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The Las Vegas Raiders are celebrating their draft class as they enter a new era of the organization after drafting Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
General manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak seems to be heading in the right direction as the Raiders enter an exciting summer program. Looking at their draft class, I thought it would be a fun exercise to describe each of Las Vegas' draft picks using one-word descriptors. Let's look at what those would be.
QB Fernando Mendoza — Obvious
Obvious is the best way to describe the No. 1 overall selection, as the choice of Mendoza was expected since the Raiders "earned" the top pick in the NFL Draft. The talent is obvious, the mental is obvious, and the decision was obvious for Spytek and the organization from the jump.
No one was more deserving of being the No. 1 overall pick than Mendoza.
SAF Treydan Stukes — Playmaker
At the end of the day, fans will have forgotten about Stukes' knee injury from over a year ago and his older prospects.
Arguably the most versatile defensive back behind Caleb Downs in the NFL Draft landed on a Las Vegas defense with a first-year defensive coordinator that desperately needed it. Stukes' production, ball skills, run support, athleticism, and coverage versatility make him a true playmaker.
EDGE Keyron Crawford — Twitchy
Crawford isn't going to be mistaken as someone who can be a standout edge-setter for the Raiders. However, they lack the juice and explosiveness opposite of Maxx Crosby, as Crawford comes in to provide that for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.
Crawford is downright twitchy, who was taken at good value, and can be a fun rush specialist early in his career.
OL Trey Zuhn III — Versatile
Zuhn was one of my favorite prospects from this year's draft. It is because of his versatility, athleticism, and football IQ.
I'm not sure if landing with Las Vegas was the best spot for him, but he has a chance to compete for a starting guard spot this summer, and he can play at all five spots along the line, making him one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league before taking a snap.
CB Jermod McCoy — Scary
This can be interpreted in two ways: scary good or scary bad, and I lean toward the latter. McCoy could be out for another full season due to a bone plug issue in his surgically repaired knee, and the Raiders are taking a massive risk here.
If it works out, McCoy could quickly become their top cornerback as a top-15 talent, but that will all be determined by his knee injury.
RB Mike Washington Jr. — Powerful
Washington is one of the most powerful running backs from this draft class with great size, open-field speed, excellent power in the shoulder pads, and contact balance to bring a change of pace at the position as Ashton Jeanty's No. 2 runner.
This could be a fun addition for the Raiders' offense, especially in short-yardage situations.
SAF Dalton Johnson — Instinctive
Johnson has a chance to compete for a role at nickel with the Raiders while offering special teams ability on all core units.
His instincts stand out when watching his tape, showcasing impressive discipline in man coverage and being a force defender on the perimeter in run support.
CB Hezekiah Masses — Fun
It is such a great word to describe Masses tape, which showcased one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football at the catch point.
The ball skills, coverage versatility, and press-man ability are intriguing traits to have for a Day Three defender who could see the field as a rookie.
WR Malik Benson — Curious
Benson's explosiveness and ball skills will find him a role soon in the Raiders offense, especially in Kubiak's offense.
He's a little raw, but the vertical stack and yards-after-catch abilties standout, making him a curious player to keen in on during the summer as a potential standout.
iDL Brandon Cleveland — Stout
Cleveland helps raise the floor for the Raiders along their defensive front, and with the lack of ample talent, he could find himself on the field this season.
This is a stout run defender in the trenches with a compact frame that makes him a bowling ball in the A-gaps.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft