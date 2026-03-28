3 Up and Coming Raiders on Rob Leonard's Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't win many games in 2025, but it wasn't because the defense played poorly.

Despite the Raiders not having many household names and Maxx Crosby dealing with injuries, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham got the most out of that unit and kept the Raiders competitive in a handful of games. He parlayed that into a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Now, new DC Rob Leonard will look to keep that momentum going, but instead turn that competitiveness into wins. With the combination of Crosby, other veterans, and young players ready to take the next step, the Raiders may have an even better season on defense in 2026.

Speaking of those young, up-and-coming defenders, who may take the biggest steps? Let's identify three players who may be ready to reach their ceiling.

Cornerback Darien Porter

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The former third-round pick finished last season with 42 tackles and three passes defended, appearing in all 17 games. He should have a chance to hold onto his starting job, as he started 10 games.

Porter better fits the previous coaching staff's desires when it comes to cornerbacks, but he still has all the tools to be a successful cornerback in today's NFL. He's long, fast, and athletic, and he continues to learn how to play corner after converting from wide receiver.

The Raiders need better play out of the secondary, and Porter becoming a proven commodity would be an excellent step in the right direction. It's time for him to put it all together.

Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway

Las Vegas Raiders DTs Treven Ma'ae, Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Hemingway appeared in nine games for the Silver and Black, making nine tackles, five for loss, and recording four sacks. He has the rare ability to rush from the interior.

However, the Raiders are moving to a 3-4 base defense, so there may be opportunities for Hemingway to play some five-technique. At 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, he may be the perfect body type for this scheme.

The Raiders need someone to step up on the interior defensive line, and that could be Hemingway. With three open spots along the line, Hemingway should be in a prime position for more snaps.

Cornerback Decamerion Richardson

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richardson played in 15 games last season, but only recorded 11 tackles and did not record a pass deflection or interception.

In theory, Richardson was exactly what Pete Carroll would have wanted in a cornerback, but he only played 13 snaps and fell out of the rotation in favor of Kyu Blu Kelly. Another opportunity with Leonard may be his chance to bounce back.

Richardson is a tall, fast cornerback, like Porter, but he hasn't been able to put it all together through his first two seasons. Year three will be his make-or-break campaign.