How Georgia Reunion Could Help Raiders' Defense

When the Las Vegas Raiders promoted Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, the idea was to implement a defensive system similar to that of Leonard's former coach in Baltimore, then-defensive coordinator Mike McDonald.

McDonald is not a Super Bowl-champion head coach who directed one of the great defenses of this century last year without any true household names. Leonard does have one in Maxx Crosby, but the key for Leonard's defense won't be the success of his star pass rusher, but the reunion of two standout Georgia Bulldogs linebackers who reunite in Las Vegas to help lead the rebuild of the franchise.

What Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean Bring to Las Vegas

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I appreciate what General Manager John Spytek did here for Leonard, adding a yin-and-yang linebacker duo of Dean and Walker to the roster to bolster a linebacker room that has quickly become one of the deepest on the roster, which still isn't saying much about the talent situation on the roster overall.

Walker is going to be the coverage asset of this duo, using his athleticism to run the flag pole in Cover 2 and maintain depth in zone drops, particularly to the hook-curl and low-hole shells. This gives Leonard some versatility in coverage to mix and match against heavier personnel such as two or three tight end sets without sacrificing too much in the back-seven.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Dean, on the other hand, is a smaller linebacker, but has a fun range to play sideline to sideline and make tackles all over the field. He has some impressive run fits despite his unique stature, and, when healthy, is a standout linebacker for any defense, like he was in Philadelphia when those opportunities presented themselves.

How Walker and Dean Fit in the Raiders Defensive Success Plans

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrate after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dean and Walker were among the first additions made by Spytek this offseason, who is under pressure to have his players, whom he either drafted or signed, perform at a high level or face the prospect of getting his pink slip. They're great in their specific roles, but not world-beaters at the position. At some point, there will come a time when the Raiders need a playmaker at linebacker.

Walker helps make Leonard's defense versatile, while Dean adds good value to the run defense. No one should expect them to be All-Pros, but they should be able to perform their respective roles at a reasonable level that helps improve the unit.