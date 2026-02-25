Raiders HC Kubiak Announces Major Defensive Change

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is already making big moves.

Kubiak promoted defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, so many wondered what base defense he would run, and that answer has become clear.

Kubiak announced that the Raiders would move to a 3-4 base defense. It does not mean the Raiders won’t use multiple fronts, but it means the base will be what you see from the Silver and Black defense most of the time.

How a 3-4 base defense impacts the Raiders

For those who don’t know what a 3-4 defense is, it’s a front that features three down linemen and four linebackers. Often, those linebackers have multiple responsibilities within the defense, whether rushing the passer or dropping into coverage.

This will be an interesting move for the Raiders’ young defensive tackles, Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues . Both players flashed during their rookie seasons, and the move may benefit them both.

Hemingway is 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, so we could see him kick out to play 3-4 defensive end. He had four sacks and six quarterback hits in his rookie season, showing his high ceiling for the defensive line.

Another player who may benefit from the Raiders moving to a 3-4 scheme is Tyree Wilson, whose physical profile fits better as a defensive end in that scheme. Leonard knows Wilson well, and with the autonomy to decide the scheme, he’s building it around his talent.

It should also benefit Adam Butler , who has found success rushing the passer on the interior in the last few years. Thomas Booker IV, who is a restricted free agent, may also thrive in this defense as a versatile lineman.

While he is a free agent, Malcolm Koonce may also thrive as a 3-4 outside linebacker. It fits his skill set a bit better as a smaller edge rusher, so if he returns, he will be in a more favorable scheme.

The move also signifies major team-building changes, as the team will need to add more linebackers who better fit the scheme. With a few traditional 4-3 linebackers set to hit free agency, we could see several new names behind the defensive line next season.

With some of the high-powered passing offenses in the AFC West, a move to a 3-4 base defense almost makes too much sense for the Raiders.

It allows more players to drop into coverage, so quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will have a harder time finding open receivers downfield.

Kubiak and Leonard are already looking to make an impact on the defensive side of the football. Moving to a scheme that allows some of its players to get into more comfortable positions certainly signifies that.

We’ll see how it materializes on the field in Week 1.

